ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Construction Robotics Startup Canvas Announces Innovation Program with Select Partners to Transform Drywall Finishing and Improve Workers’ Lives

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Construction robotics startup Canvas announced its Innovation Partner Program, a collaborative partnership with six industry-leading contractors that share the company’s vision to build in bold new ways by putting better tools in the hands of skilled workers. Drywall finishing tools have remained unchanged for the better part of a...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Attack Surface Management Startup CyCognito Raises $100 Million

Attack surface management startup CyCognito recently raised $100 million in its latest funding round, valuing the company at $800 million. CyCognito offers cyber security through its attack surface scanner, which uses artificial intelligence to identify weak spots in an organization's network. The new funding comes as companies around the world continue to add new defenses to the growing rise of cyber threats and attacks. CyCognito co-founder and CEO Rob Gurzeev joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Y Combinator And MIT Startup Oda Studio Raises $2.8M For AI-powered Photo Enhancement Solutions

To date, the company has processed more than 1 million property photos worldwide. Oda Studio, a Y Combinator startup founded by a team of MIT graduates with extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced it raised $2.8 million to make their solution available globally. Founded by three MITers, Mert Karakus, Hazal Mine Kansu, and Ege Ozgirin, the company plans to use these funds to reach more property managers, brokerages and marketplaces around the world. To date, Oda Studio has acquired customers across three continents and various countries including the U.S., Mexico and Turkey. Since its launch in May 2021, their technology has processed more than 1 million images.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Forbes

Beyond The Blockchain Hype: Two Ways The Game-Changing Technology Is Being Applied Now

Shawna is an IT Services executive, leveraging her medical background, leading the healthcare and biomedical vertical for SenecaGlobal. When looking for technologies that are secure and remove a middleman/broker from the execution of your business plan, thus reducing the cost to your customers or decrease in your margin, distributed ledger technology (DLT) could be an option.
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Claroty Advances Mission to Secure All Cyber-Physical Systems with $400 Million Funding and Acquisition of Medigate

Claroty announced the next step forward in its mission to secure all cyber-physical systems (CPS) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments – the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) – by raising $400 million in Series E funding and entering an agreement to acquire Medigate, a leading healthcare IoT security company. The round brings the company’s total funding to $635 million, making it the most well-funded cybersecurity company in the industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise IoT sectors.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Bluetail Announces Selection as a Winner of the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge

The award was created to highlight new innovation and aid technological commercialization by assisting early-stage ventures to scale in the State of Arizona. Representatives of Bluetail announced their selection as one of the awardees of the 2021 Arizona Innovation Challenge. “We are extremely proud that Bluetail has been selected to...
ARIZONA STATE
Boardroom Alpha

BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- BM Technologies (BMTX) is a digital, mobile-first FinTech that was born out of BankMobile and boasts ~2M accounts. BankMobile was originally founded by Luvleen Sidhu and developed at parent Customers Bank (CUBI), before ultimately separating and going public via SPAC Megalith Financial Acquisition in January 2021. BMTX recently announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank and now has plans to become a FinTech bank.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Dpr Construction#Robotics#The Partners#Select Partners#Webcor#Swinerton#Nevell Group Inc#Khs S#Drywall Taping Inc
aithority.com

Stonebrook Risk Solutions Partners With Mphasis To Build Disruptive Digital Platform

The architecture’s state-of-the-art user experience, data security, and performance will allow integration with regional health plans and large-scale partners. Stonebrook Risk Solutions announced that it has selected Mphasis to build a disruptive architecture enabling it to partner with regional health plans to transform healthcare across the United States. The digital platform will connect regional health plans, insurance companies, pharmacy benefits, consumer-directed health programs, and medical management companies into a nationwide network of providers that will compete with national health plans for mid-tier employers.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

MOBtexting To Become Part Of BICS Group

Deal fast-tracks 3m Digital Network’s cloud communication platform’s ambitions on the global market, accessing BICS’ worldwide reach. MOBtexting, the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) specialist, announces it has agreed to be acquired by BICS Singapore, a 100% subsidiary of the international communications enabler BICS, for an undisclosed amount. With the deal, MOBtexting will substantially enhance its current offering by capitalizing on BICS’ global telecommunications footprint and services. At the same time, the acquisition will accelerate BICS’ strategy to become a communications platform company, incorporating MOBtexting’s suite of cloud-based omnichannel communications services and its platform into BICS’ value proposition.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

Nelnet Diversified Services Maintains Effective Security Controls, According to Recent SOC 2(SM) Report

Nelnet Diversified Services (NDS), an experienced and trusted partner offering premier professional services and flexible, innovative technology solutions, announced that it has undergone a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination by independent auditor BARR Advisory, P.A. The resulting report confirms that NDS maintained effective controls over security, availability, and processing integrity of its Velocity system.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
aithority.com

Intel Launches Integrated Photonics Research Center

Collaborative, multiple university center brings together world-renowned photonics and circuits researchers to pave the way for the next decade of compute interconnect. What’s New: Intel Labs recently opened the Intel Research Center for Integrated Photonics for Data Center Interconnects. The center’s mission is to accelerate optical input/output (I/O) technology innovation in performance scaling and integration with a specific focus on photonics technology and devices, CMOS circuits and link architecture, and package integration and fiber coupling.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

TripleBlind Expands Leadership Team as its Private Data Sharing Solution Achieves Commercial Success

Follows recent announcements of $24 million funding and being named a Gartner “Cool Vendor”. TripleBlind, the private data sharing solution that allows enterprises to collaborate via its Blind Virtual Exchange API which ensures raw data is never moved or exposed, has announced new hires to its leadership team. The following new hires bring expertise to the company that will expand partnership, collaboration and business growth for TripleBlind across industries.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Salesforce Partner Spaulding Ridge Announces Expanded Team and Capabilities for High-Growth SaaS Organizations

Spaulding Ridge, a global cloud advisory and implementation firm, has expanded its Salesforce Core Services team and capabilities to tackle the needs of high-growth SaaS organizations. Spaulding Ridge’s Salesforce Practice has extended its suite of services supporting high velocity acquisition models and IPO-readiness services to meet growing market demand. The...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Zenarate’s AI Coach Is Transforming Contact Center Performance Through AI Conversation Simulation

Zenarate, the world’s leading conversation simulation solution, announces its AI Coach is supporting global banks, large BPOs, and leading companies in healthcare, technology, and services industries to develop top-performing customer-facing teams deliver 56% faster Speed to Proficiency, 33% higher CSAT scores, and 32% lower Employee Attrition through AI conversation simulation.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Clearlake & TA Associates-Backed Precisely To Acquire SaaS-Provider CEDAR CX

Acquisition enhances award-winning customer experience portfolio with a fully integrated cloud Customer Communication Management (CCM) platform for key industry applications. Precisely, the global leader in data integrity software, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and TA Associates, announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Atlanta-based Software as a Service (SaaS) provider CEDAR CX Technologies. Precisely adds CEDAR CX’s robust cloud platform, expertise, and scale within hosted managed services to its offerings spanning industry sectors including wealth management, lending, and insurance.
ECONOMY
aithority.com

Inxeption Energy Launches To Provide Easy Access To Renewable Energy Components And Services

Key manufacturer partnerships, generous financing, and immediate product availability solve challenges in procuring critical components for solar projects. Inxeption, the Industrial Commerce SuperApp, announced the launch of Inxeption Energy, a new marketplace that provides buyers easy access to on-demand and built-to-spec solar components from leading manufacturers. Supply chains for solar panels and other raw materials needed by installers, distributors, contractors, and builders across the United States are strained. By providing generous financing and embedded logistics, Inxeption gives buyers a no-hassle solution for on-time order delivery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

EXtrance Announces Closure of Seed Funding

EXtrance, a tech startup serving primary sponsors and their investors in commercial real estate limited partnerships, announced the closure of their seed round of funding. After raising $850K, the principal of which was a pre-IPO investor in Apple, MasterCard, Amazon, and Control Data, it has opened up an additional $150K round for strategic partners. Throughout 2021, EXtrance raised capital to develop an all-in-one investment management platform with AI integration, machine learning, and blockchain technology to automate back and middle office functions and facilitate commercial real estate investments.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Auri Inc Enhances Crypto Footprint with Launch of New Corporate Website and Development of its own Crypto Trading App

Auri inc is pleased to announce the launch of its new corporate website to further enhance Auri’s shareholder experience. Auri’s social media platforms presently includes LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube. The Company will use these platforms as a form of enhancing the shareholder experience with constant updates about development...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy