Construction Robotics Startup Canvas Announces Innovation Program with Select Partners to Transform Drywall Finishing and Improve Workers’ Lives

To date, the company has processed more than 1 million property photos worldwide. Oda Studio, a Y Combinator startup founded by a team of MIT graduates with extensive experience in artificial intelligence (AI), recently announced it raised $2.8 million to make their solution available globally. Founded by three MITers, Mert Karakus, Hazal Mine Kansu, and Ege Ozgirin, the company plans to use these funds to reach more property managers, brokerages and marketplaces around the world. To date, Oda Studio has acquired customers across three continents and various countries including the U.S., Mexico and Turkey. Since its launch in May 2021, their technology has processed more than 1 million images.

