Every two weeks, on the first and third Tuesdays of the month, tables on the sidewalk at the intersection of Bancroft Way and Martin Luther King Jr. Way are covered in fresh produce, ready to eat meals, and dry goods. Community members, assisted by high school students, fill bags of food to take home from the food pantry run by the Public Health Cooking Career and Technical Education (CTE) class at Berkeley High School (BHS) for free. A similar pantry is available on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at the Berkeley Technology Academy (BTA).

BERKELEY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO