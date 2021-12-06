ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

MKD Adopts Blockchain to Enhance its Platform

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 2 days ago

Molecular Data Inc. has upgraded its platform using Blockchain for its current chemical business. With properties of Blockchain including traceability and transparency, such an adoption can be applied in numerous processes...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

Accenture And UiPath Join Forces To Help Organizations Accelerate Transformation Through Intelligent Automation

Accenture and UiPath a leading enterprise automation software company, announced an expanded business collaboration to help companies boost the adoption of enterprise-wide automation, accelerate technology transformation efforts and create new growth opportunities. As businesses reframe their future in a post-pandemic world, organizations that have been able to scale automation across...
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

EcoBall The Next-Generation Public Blockchain is Here

EcoBall is inviting Investors to join and experience the revolution in the blockchain space. This month, the token sale will happen on the first decentralized exchange of Eco ball, Exabc exchange. Blockchain technology has been bringing innovation and disruption to the global financial markets since the cryptocurrency bubble of 2017....
MARKETS
Times Union

Accessing Web 3.0 With a Click: Toolkits for Blockchain Adoption

Certain industries are slow to adopt new technologies and ideas because there's a high barrier to entry for mass participation. Two major issues create a high barrier to entry: The capital expenditure needed to develop workable blockchain solutions is insurmountable for most companies, and the technical know-how and development expertise needed to build an effective solution are limited and would take too long to implement.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mkd#Data Warehousing#Ai#Molecular Data Inc#Blockchain#Saas#Company#Molbase Com#Moku Data#Chemical Community App
Benzinga

This Company Wants to Help Bring Blockchain Technology to Healthcare

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Blockchain is a technology that has quickly come into vogue. The most obvious and visible usage is cryptocurrency. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) helped bring the idea into the popular consciousness. But the uses of blockchain could far exceed the scope of currencies.
TECHNOLOGY
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Global Webinars and Virtual Events Market Boom Continues as Hybrid Work Goes Mainstream

Advanced data reporting, greater ease of use, and a growing focus on sustainability drive market growth, says Frost & Sullivan. SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis finds that the long-term, sustainable impact of hybrid work and the adoption of digital channels are creating an unprecedented wave of webinars and virtual events. The global webinars and virtual events market is projected to reach $4.44 billion by 2025, up from $1.57 billion in 2020, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 23.1%. Advanced data reporting and analytics, greater accessibility, enhanced ease of use, along with reduced travel and growing sustainability goals are the primary growth drivers.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Payment Rails Rebrands as Trolley, Finalizes CAD 7M Series A Round

The newly renamed Trolley also confirmed its recent $7M Series A investment round, which was led by Pace Capital. Established in 2015, Trolley is a payouts platform that allows businesses to “automate and manage payouts, collect recipient tax and banking information, and mitigate fraud and risk.” In this time, Trolley has become “the payouts solution of choice for hundreds of businesses, paying out to over 1.1 million different creators, musicians, artists, makers, vendors, on-demand workers, and suppliers,” according to a release.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
NEWSBTC

Blockchain Analytics Platform Whalemap Announces $1.6M Raise to Simplify Blockchain Data For Everyday Use

Whalemap, a popular blockchain analytics platform that uses data science to deliver real-time actionable trading insights, has announced the successful closing of $1.6 million in capital led by Shima Capital and Momentum6, with participation from Anthony Pompliano, Ghaf Capital, NFT Technologies, RR2 Capital, EIV Ventures, as well as angel investors from Coin98, Claystack, Solstarter and Rarestone.
MARKETS
Reuters

AI video avatar platform Synthesia raises $50 mln in venture capital

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Synthesia, a London-based artificial intelligence startup that creates video avatars of real people, said on Wednesday it raised $50 million from Silicon Valley venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins and GV, formerly known as Google Ventures, and other investors. An increasing number of startups are creating such...
TECHNOLOGY
Boardroom Alpha

BM Technologies (BMTX) Luvleen Sidhu on Becoming a Bank and FinTech Evolution

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- BM Technologies (BMTX) is a digital, mobile-first FinTech that was born out of BankMobile and boasts ~2M accounts. BankMobile was originally founded by Luvleen Sidhu and developed at parent Customers Bank (CUBI), before ultimately separating and going public via SPAC Megalith Financial Acquisition in January 2021. BMTX recently announced a strategic merger with First Sound Bank and now has plans to become a FinTech bank.
TECHNOLOGY
cryptoslate.com

Gibraltar announces integration of blockchain with public services, adoption is coming

The government of British Overseas Territory Gibraltar has announced it will use blockchain technology in a pilot scheme to deliver public services. “The pilot rollout will trial blockchain technology to achieve greater interconnectivity between government departments, individuals, and organisations.“. The rollout will use blockchain technology to trial interconnectivity between departments,...
TECHNOLOGY
freightwaves.com

EKA’s broker TMS targets small and midsize operations to scale productivity, digital integration

In the third quarter of 2021 alone, venture capitalists in the U.S. and Europe pumped $7.8 billion into the freight technology industry ⁠— an increase of over 100% year-over-year. In a prolonged pandemic and season of tight capacity, supply chain fragility is a mainstream concern, as is how to connect the fragmented market of trucking capacity with available loads.
INDUSTRY
AFP

Google disrupts cybercrime web infecting 1 mn devices

Google said Tuesday it has moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronic devices used worldwide to commit online crimes, while also suing Russia-based hackers the tech giant claimed were responsible. The so-called botnet of infected devices, which was also used to surreptitiously mine bitcoin, was cut off at least for now from the people wielding it on the internet. "The operators of Glupteba are likely to attempt to regain control of the botnet using a backup command and control mechanism," wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy from Google's threat analysis group. Large technology companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly pulled into the battle against cybercrime, which is conducted via their products thus giving them unique understanding of and access to the threats.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

Datavault® Contracts With Agri-Fintech Company Tingo To Deliver Data Revenue To Its 10 Million International Members

Partnership will focus on the continent of Africa and data monetization strategies within the farming, agriculture, and finance sectors. , leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces that 10 million users will be added to the DatavaultⓇ platform via its partnership with Tingo, Inc. (OTC: IWBB), a leading Agri-Fintech business in Africa that has delivered significant impact with its unique rural communities-based business model. Tingo is on a mission to become Africa’s leading Agri-Fintech business, delivering significant social impact to many rural communities and providing a unique platform to enable financial inclusion, social upliftment, wealth creation and a sophisticated marketplace to promote its produce to markets. The groundbreaking deal will provide 10 million users throughout Nigeria economic autonomy via data monetization with the cryptocurrency exchange CoinField. This deal serves as a keystone partnership helping to build a data-backed cryptocurrency that will unleash the true economic power within Tingo’s user base.
ECONOMY
Wrcbtv.com

Web woes: Amazon's web service having major trouble

Besides being the largest online retailer, Amazon also serves as one of the biggest players in cloud-computing with their Amazon Web Services (AWS). Tuesday, Amazon was hit with a major outage that affected much of the online traffic routed through northern Virginia in the company's AWS’ main US-East-1 region. "We...
INTERNET
aithority.com

CyberSecurity AI startup CyberQ Secures 5 Million to Automate AI data solutions

CyberQ Technologies Inc. has raised 5 Million in seed funding to expand its expert team of outcome based solution providers. Turing Technology Group (TTG) led the seed round. The new funding will help grow the team and expand recruiting, customer acquisition and customer enabling automated solutions. CyberQ is a VC...
TECHNOLOGY
CoinTelegraph

AOFEX sets up Taiwan branch to develop its South Asia market

AOFEX officially established its Taiwan branch on Dec. 3, to enhance the global influence of its brand and better serve its global users. The opening of an additional regional division will enhance the global circulation of OT (the platform’s token) and the adaptation of relevant applications within the ecosystem, which will further promote growth in new processes and connections as well as brand-new ecosystem applications. AOFEX launched an event with a series of surprises and benefits on the same day, and a giveaway of 260,000 Tether (USDT) premiums to show gratitude to its loyal users, as well as to welcome new arrivals. For details, please refer to the official announcement.
MARKETS
pymnts

Digital Ordering Boom Widens Gap Between Big Restaurant Brands and Small Operators

While many businesses are getting back on their feet after the devastating events of 2020, Main Streets’ restaurants are struggling. PYMNTS’ December 2021 Main Street Index study, created in collaboration with Melio, which looks at growth in new establishments, real wages and employment across America’s small businesses, finds that the industry lags behind others.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy