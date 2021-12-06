Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO