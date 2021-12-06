ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers fire Vigneault amid skid; Yeo named interim coach

Janesville Gazette
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday with the team spiraling toward a franchise-worst losing streak, turning to yet another coach to try and end a Stanley Cup drought pushing 47 years. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season. Their...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Flyers Fire Head Coach Alain Vigneault, Assistant Coach Michel Therrien

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday following eight straight losses, two shy of matching a team record of 10 in a row, and with the franchise far from ending a 47-year Stanley Cup drought. The Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops of the season. Their latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. Assistant coach Michel Therrien also was fired. “Right now, we’ve lost our way,” Flyers general manager Chuck Fletcher said. The Philadelphia Flyers have relieved head coach Alain Vigneault and assistant coach Michel Therrien of...
NHL
NBC Sports

Vigneault's message to Flyers fans

Over halfway through November, the Flyers were one of only three NHL teams yet to lose consecutive games. Now they're on a five-game skid and trying to stop the bleeding. The Flyers (8-7-4) will look to mercifully do so Sunday when they visit the Devils (8-6-4). Let's get into the...
NHL
abc17news.com

AP source: Flyers fire Vigneault after 8 straight losses

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia Flyers have fired coach Alain Vigneault following eight straight losses. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the firing hadn’t been announced. There was no immediate word on an interim coach. The Flyers’ latest loss was a 7-1 defeat by Tampa Bay on Sunday night that sealed Vigneault’s fate. After a promising first season in which Vigneault led them to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference in the NHL’s restart bubble last year, the Flyers have been one of NHL’s biggest flops this season.
NHL
6abc

Whirlwind day for Philadelphia Flyers, who fire coach Alain Vigneault, lose ninth straight game

The slumping Philadelphia Flyers fired coach Alain Vigneault on Monday. Vigneault was in his third year of a five-year deal that paid him $5 million annually, per sources. The news came a day after the Flyers were embarrassed by the Lightning at home 7-1 on Sunday, extending Philadelphia's losing streak to eight games (0-6-2). The Flyers have the second-worst record in the Metropolitan Division through 23 games at 8-11-4. Philadelphia also fired assistant Michel Therrien, a former NHL head coach himself. Assistant Mike Yeo, however, was retained, and coached the Flyers in their Monday home game against theColorado Avalanche. Though a wide-ranging search might begin sooner than later, for now, general manager Chuck Fletcher is setting his sights on the here and now, and that starts with Yeo.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
Mercury

Amid Flyers season on the stink, Giroux’s future as unclear as Vigneault’s

PHILADELPHIA — You didn’t have to tell Claude Giroux anything about the feeling Monday when the Flyers somewhat suddenly changed head coaches. Nothing new there for the team captain … after all, Mike Yeo’s appointment as Flyers head coach means Giroux has had seven of them since his days as a young Phantoms player making a spot start or two for the big club.
NHL
Broad Street Hockey

Everything you need to know about Flyers interim head coach Mike Yeo

The Alain Vigneault era is over. The Flyers have officially fired Vigneault as head coach after Sunday night’s demoralizing 7-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning, extending the team’s losing streak to eight games. With Vigneault gone, the Flyers are now embarking on a search to find a full-time replacement...
NHL
NBC Sports

Why fire Vigneault now? What's next? 5 takeaways from Flyers' press conference

A 7-1 loss elicited sharp boos from Flyers fans Sunday night at the Wells Fargo Center. For Chuck Fletcher, he had seen enough to bring the gavel down on his decision. The general manager fired head coach Alain Vigneault on Monday morning, along with assistant coach Michel Therrien. Assistant coach Mike Yeo will take over behind the bench in the interim.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
Person
Peter Laviolette
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Cam Atkinson
Person
Sean Couturier
Person
Michel Therrien
Person
Chuck Fletcher
Person
Claude Giroux
Person
Derick Brassard
Person
Keith Yandle
Person
Alain Vigneault
Person
Rasmus Ristolainen
flyingfishhockey.com

Flyers fire Vigneault because a ‘direction change’ needed

PHILADELPHIA – Chuck Fletcher has seen this happen before so he didn’t need a handbook to realize a change had to be made. Just a week after telling anyone who would listen the Flyers wouldn’t be making any changes until some of their key injured players returned, Fletcher did exactly that on Monday, firing head coach Alain Vigneault and naming assistant coach Mike Yeo as his interim replacement.
NHL
crossingbroad.com

Chuck Fletcher and Mike Yeo Answer Questions After Alain Vigneault’s Firing

Things aren’t great for the Flyers. They’ve lost eight games in a row. Chuck Fletcher fired Alain Vigneault and Michel Therrien on Monday morning, then a dog shit on the ice. Now Mike Yeo is tasked with hauling this lifeless husk of a team back into relevance. Today the pair...
NHL
vegashockeynow.com

OK Daily: Flyers fire Alain Vigneault, Canucks Fire Jim Benning, Travis Green

The Vegas Golden Knights may have defeated the Calgary Flames 3-2 on Sunday night, but that has not stopped the firing process from around the NHL! Both the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks are cleaning house with their coaching staff, and in the case of the Canucks, their front office as well.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Metropolitan Division#The New York Rangers#Vancouver Canucks#The Stanley Cup Final
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Flyers Must Cut Bait on Vigneault

What a difference a month makes. The Philadelphia Flyers, who walked out of October with a 4-2-1 record including some quality wins, limp into the winter months at 8-9-4. Though they rounded out November against a veritable murderer’s row of opponents, they did little to acquit themselves. Worst of all, they lost in regulation to hated rivals Boston and New Jersey in must-win games that bookended a stretch against the true heavyweights of the East.
NHL
flyingfishhockey.com

Can Yeo be the one to stop the Flyers coaches’ merry-go-round?

If it all sounds like a broken record, you probably have been around the block with the Flyers long enough to know coaches come and go but the cast members have a tendency to stay the same. Which could help explain why veteran players such as Sean Couturier, Claude Giroux,...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Philadelphia Flyers
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
Times Leader

WBS Penguins alum Mike Yeo gets his shot to fix Flyers as Philadelphia’s interim coach

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Mike Yeo’s first game as the Flyers’ interim head coach Monday had some good moments — Oskar Lindblom’s first goal of the season, the offense finally waking up to the tune of five goals, Claude Giroux scoring twice and playing with unbridled passion — but at the end of the night, the team’s losing streak was firmly intact.
NHL
Daily Voice

Holy Crap! K-9 Puts Icing On Sliding Philadelphia Flyers' Team

This was no Hat Trick. At center ice, a police K-9 shocked fans by checking in and dropping a poop on the Philadelphia Flyers' logo Sunday, TMZ reported while posting a Twitter video from a fan.Earlier in the messy day, the hockey team fired its head coach, Alain Vigneault after he went 147-74-54 i…
NHL
Fear The Fin

Deep Blue Sea: Flyers fire coaching staff, promote Mike Yeo

The morning after the Vancouver Canucks cleared house, the Philadelphia Flyers followed suit and relieved multiple coaches of their duties. The team started the season with an 8-10-4 record, so firings started with head coach Alain Vigneault, who was in his third season with the club. Vigneault’s 2019-20 Flyers made...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy