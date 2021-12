A dazzling holiday tradition for children and adults of all ages, Quinte Ballet School of Canada (QBSC) presents their annual Holiday Dance with Nutcracker favourites on Sunday, December 12, at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at The Empire Theatre, 321 Front Street in Belleville. Thousands of Quinte area families have enjoyed this production since the school began 50 years ago and its onstage presence was greatly missed last year due to the pandemic. This showcase of 22 dancers from QBSC’s professional training program takes you on a magical journey through sparkling snowflakes, waltzing flowers and introduces you to a host of characters including the Sugar Plum Fairy. Tickets are available through the Empire Theatre Box Office at 613-969-0099 or online at www.theempiretheatre.com.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO