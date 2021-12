Picture this: You spend upwards of 30 minutes meticulously combing, styling, and setting your hair, only for static strays to pop into sight as soon as you step outside and experience a change in humidity, or when you take off your beloved winter hat which, warm as it may be, does not exactly help with good hair days. But knowing that you can’t control the weather (or, rather, the humidity outside), nor can you forego a hat on the most frigid days of the season, you might be wondering what you can do to tackle static.

