ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chiefs announce when you can buy postseason tickets

By Juan Cisneros
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KppOV_0dFMNHQ500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are currently riding a 5-game win streak and are gearing up for the potential of a playoff run.

The team announced that fans looking to attend a potential AFC divisional round game will be able to buy them at 12 p.m. on Monday, December 13.

All tickets will be sold online and Jackson County residents will be able to purchase via presale from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. that day.

WATCH: Fire breaks out in Arrowhead parking lot, no one injured

The Chiefs currently sit atop the AFC West and are tied for the best record in the conference.

Kansas City has had deep playoff runs each of the last three seasons including hosting the AFC Championship for three consecutive seasons.

As we near the end of the season, the Chiefs will continue to fight for a top seed in the conference so they can play in front of their own crowd.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Former NFL running back Otis Anderson Jr. dies at 23

The Rams have acknowledged the passing of running back Otis Anderson, Jr., who spent time earlier this year with the team. He was 23. Undrafted from Central Florida, Anderson spent the 2021 training camp and preseason with the Rams. He started the regular season on the team’s practice squad. The Rams released Anderson from the practice squad on September 20.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
9NEWS

Misfortune follows Von Miller from Colorado to California

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After Von Miller left his Russian sable hat and the tears behind in Denver following his trade from the Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams, he cracked, "I went to bed 4-4 and woke up 7-1." Talk about a Hollywood ending for the Super Bowl 50 MVP.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patriots’ 1st Half Playcalling

The weather at Highmark Stadium in Buffalo has been an obvious factor in Monday night’s game between the Bills and the New England Patriots. The contest quickly turned into a ground battle with both teams opting to run the ball as often as possible. However, the Patriots took that methodology...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#Afc#Arrowhead#The Chiefs#The Afc Championship#Nexstar Media Inc
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
The Spun

Former Saints Player Has Reportedly Died At 31

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster Jr. died in Alabama earlier this week. He passed away just after he was taken into police custody. Foster died on Monday according to a statement from an official at the Pickens County Medical Examiner & Coroner’s Office, obtained by Nola.com. The official wouldn’t comment on Foster’s cause of death or location of death due to the ongoing nature of the investigation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

3 quarterback scenarios the Denver Broncos will consider in 2022

As many of us look ahead to the 2022 season, all eyes will yet again be on the quarterback position, and what George Paton will do to fix it. Two things can be true at once; Teddy Bridgewater is not the long-term answer for the Denver Broncos at the quarterback position, and Teddy Bridgewater is also the best quarterback the team has had since Peyton Manning.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Broncos’ GM breaks silence on signing big-name QB in 2022

The Denver Broncos and general manager George Paton made the news recently when they agreed to contract extensions with wide receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. Those moves, as well as the Von Miller trade, prompted reporters to question Broncos’ general manager George Paton on his 2022 NFL offseason plan. Paton offered a response, though likely not the one reporters were hoping for.
NFL
Washington Post

Washington Football Team’s new name, new look — and new game — means there’s a lot to cheer

The Washington Football Team’s nail-biter against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Sunday was fun to watch. But the best part of the game was what I didn’t have to watch. No Native American imagery misused as sports mascots. No drugstore Indian iconography. No racial slur passed off as a team name. No “R” word printed on jerseys or painted in big bold letters in the end zone.
NFL
FOX 2

FOX 2

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy