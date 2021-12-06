ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A New Gold Standard of Exercise Is Here

 2 days ago
Shirtless man running on beach Randi Berez

Thirty minutes of sweat a day, five days a week, is no longer the sweet spot. New research from Columbia University and Glasgow Caledonian University found the amount of exercise you need is directly proportional to the amount of daily sitting you do.

“We found three minutes of moderate to vigorous activity or 14 minutes of light activity per hour of sitting does the trick,” says study author Sebastien Chastin.

The model of running in the morning for 30 minutes, then letting your muscles atrophy in a desk chair all day? Not stellar.

“If you’re sedentary for more than seven hours a day, the benefits you get from exercise might be blunted.” Set alarms to prompt yourself to get the hell moving.

