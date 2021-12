A crash on Highway 13 south of Bethany left a St. Joseph man with injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 29-year old Tyler Travis was northbound on Highway 13 about 4 miles south of Bethany around 11 pm on Monday when his vehicle travelled off the east side of the roadway. Travis overcorrected and went across the highway and off the west side where the vehicle came to rest upright.

BETHANY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO