ORCUTT, Calif. - Several cars were found vandalized with swastikas in Orcutt over the weekend.

Stefanie Vargas of Orcutt says her parents saw THE vandalized cars in front of their home.

The cars were parked along David Road.

Dozens of neighbors expressed frustration over the incident on social media.

Several neighbors described the community as a safe place to live.

Vargas say the swastikas have been erased from the vehicles.

But community members remain upset over the incident.

The post Cars vandalized with swastikas in Orcutt appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .