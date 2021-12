Chance The Rapper and Dionne Warwick have delivered their collaborative cut, “Nothing’s Impossible.”. Clocking in at just under three minutes, the joint single is the result of Warwick’s December 2020 tweet asking Chano, “Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this.” The R&B icon then revealed that she and Chance connected in the studio and that their track will benefit their charities, namely Hunger: Not Impossible and SocialWorks.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO