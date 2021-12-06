ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Of Prussia, PA

Holiday Shopping Season is Already in Full Swing at King of Prussia Mall

 2 days ago

Image via 6ABC

With more than three weeks left until Christmas, the holiday shopping season is already in full swing at King of Prussia Mall, writes Bryanna Gallagher for 6ABC.

A sparkling tree inside the mall welcomes holiday shoppers.

“We’re seeing a lot of bags, a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of people, which for us really translates to a great holiday season,” said Todd Putt, King of Prussia Mall Director of Marketing.

Some of the many people who are currently flocking to one of the nation’s biggest mall are trying to avoid the usual holiday rush.

“The mall shopping is, I think, a necessary evil sometimes,” said shopper Tom Hanzsche. “With all the crowds I try to avoid it, but I do find myself there inevitably at some point during the holiday season.”

And crowds are only expected to become larger, as many shoppers are only just getting started. There are also those who will wait until the last minute to buy their gifts.

All shoppers will have even more time for browsing their favorite stores this year, as King of Prussia Mall has extended its holiday hours through Christmas Eve.

Read more about holiday shopping at this popular Montgomery County mall at 6ABC.

