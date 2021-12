Need a break from finals? Come check out the De-Stress Days Activities in Maucker Union and Rod Library! To start it off, December 6-8 from 11-2 p.m. in Maucker Union there will be Hot Chocolate, Puzzles, Inspirational crafts, labyrinth, coloring, and dogs to pet! Then from December 8-15 in Rod Library there will be more activities to end the semester on a good note! If you’re feeling crafty, head to the Makerspace on the first floor for coloring, Legos, Play-Doh and so much more! You can also come write positive affirmations on the graffiti wall for fellow students to see throughout the week. December 8-10 only, our friendly P.E.T.P.A.L.S. will be on the main floor from 11-2 p.m. Don’t forget to stop by and take a break!

DOGS ・ 11 DAYS AGO