The New York Mets missed early in free agency but when on a Black Friday shopping spree capped off by scoring the best centerfielder on the market. Early in free agency this offseason, the New York Mets were being mocked as Steve Cohen was extremely salty and the franchise seemingly kept whiffing on potential targets as guys like Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and others signed with teams not residing in the Big Apple. On Black Friday, though, the club turned the narrative quickly.

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO