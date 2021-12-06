ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Yells at Club Bouncers to ‘Let the Black Women in Here’

By Brooke Leigh Howard
 2 days ago
Over the weekend, Cardi B stepped in to help a group of women outside a Miami club who claimed bouncers refused to let in Black people. As the...

Comments / 80

Roodee Roundtree
2d ago

Cardi B makes music for young single mothers who always say how much they love their children. You know, the ones beings raised by a grandmother.

Reply(3)
35
alien views
2d ago

let the BLACK women in here? why not, let the WOMEN in here. isnt it racist when your singling out a single race? I guess it's not racist if its benefiting blacks...

Reply(7)
27
