China

Test of the China Initiative

GenomeWeb
 6 days ago

Science writes that the upcoming trial of Harvard University chemist Charles Lieber will test the US China Initiative. That program aimed to sniff out instance of economic espionage and research theft in the US by China, but...

www.genomeweb.com

albuquerqueexpress.com

Two more nations sign up to China's New Silk Road initiative

Eritrea and Guinea-Bissau have announced plans to join the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), actively promoted by Beijing. The two nations have reportedly signed a formal agreement with China ahead of a key regional forum. The ambitious multi-trillion-dollar BRI, also known as the New Silk Road, was announced by President...
CHINA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Can Europe Compete With China's Belt and Road Initiative

LONDON - The European Union this week launched a $340 billion 'Global Gateway' fund to boost global infrastructure, which analysts say is aimed at rivaling China's Belt and Road Initiative. But can it compete with Beijing's billions?. The EU says its Global Gateway will finance high-quality digital, climate, and energy...
ECONOMY
mymixfm.com

Top ally of incoming Honduran president casts doubt on initiating China ties

TEGUCIGALPA (Reuters) – A high-ranking ally of incoming Honduran president Xiomara Castro on Thursday said the Central American country does not need to establish diplomatic ties with China as long as its relations with the United States are good. Prior to Sunday’s presidential election, which Castro appears to have won...
FOREIGN POLICY
yicaiglobal.com

China’s Common Prosperity Initiative: Killing the Rich to Help the Poor?

(Yicai Global) Nov. 30 -- Since the conclusion of the Central Finance and Economics Committee’s August 17 meeting, “Common Prosperity” has been a very hot topic and the nature of the discussion suggests the concept is not well-understood. According to a recent essay by Vice Premier Liu He, Common Prosperity...
CHINA
Person
Charles Lieber
MIT Technology Review

We built a database to understand the China Initiative. Then the government changed its records.

What the Department of Justice changed on its China Initiative webpage. How our database is organized. Our transparency and conflict-of-interest report. Since the US government launched the China Initiative in 2018, the main source of information about it has been press releases on the Department of Justice’s China Initiative webpage announcing arrests, charges, and indictments.
FOREIGN POLICY
Seeking Alpha

Genetron Health inks deal with AstraZeneca for MRD tests for solid tumors in China

Genetron Holdings (NASDAQ:GTH) has signed a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) R&D China for the joint development in China of next-generation sequencing-based tumor-informed minimal residual disease (MRD) tests for various solid tumor types. AZN plans to incorporate the co-developed tests for China-specific studies. Under the agreement, the companies will jointly...
ECONOMY
#Science#Harvard University#Thousand Talents Program#The China Initiative
GenomeWeb

Cytena Inks China Distribution Deal for Single-Cell Isolators

NEW YORK — Cytena said on Tuesday that it has signed a two-year agreement to supply single-cell isolators to Applitech Pharmaceutical Equipment Technology for distribution in China. Under the terms of the deal, Cytena will receive about $10 million in exchange for providing Guangzhou-based Applitech with nearly 100 of the...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China regulator says more testing needed to certify C919 aircraft

BEIJING/SYDNEY (Reuters) - China’s aviation regulator said on Friday that there is still a huge amount of testing to be done for the home-grown narrowbody C919 aircraft to be certified, raising doubt over planemaker COMAC’s year-end target. So far, the C919, China’s attempt to rival Airbus SE and Boeing Co,...
WORLD
WNMT AM 650

China orders COVID-19 tests for travel with some border cities

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has ordered some border cities to beef up vigilance against COVID-19 with measures such as mandatory testing for travellers, in its effort to prevent clusters caused by viruses arriving from abroad. Since mid-October, locally-transmitted symptomatic cases have risen to more than 2,000, with several small...
TRAVEL
China
China
Yale Daily News

“A chilling, hostile environment”: faculty protest China Initiative as tensions continue to disrupt research

Nearly 100 Yale professors are protesting the U.S. government’s response to worsening U.S.-China relations, denouncing efforts to root out spies on university campuses as threats to scientific inquiry and academic freedom that discriminate against scientists of Asian descent. Headlines detailing high-profile arrests of Chinese scientists at American universities have...
ADVOCACY
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
realcleardefense.com

Xi Jinping’s New World Order

Xi Jinping savored the moment. Speaking before China’s annual gathering of nearly 3,000 representatives to the National People’s Congress in Beijing in March 2021, the Chinese president took a post-pandemic victory lap, proclaiming that his country had been the first to tame COVID-19, the first to resume work, and the first to regain positive economic growth. It was the result, he argued, of “self-confidence in our path, self-confidence in our theories, self-confidence in our system, self-confidence in our culture.” And he further shared his pride that “now, when our young people go abroad, they can stand tall and feel proud—unlike us when we were young.” For Xi, China’s success in controlling the spread of the novel coronavirus was yet more evidence that he was on the right track: China was reclaiming its historic position of leadership and centrality on the global stage. The brief official history of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that was published the following month reinforced his assessment. It claimed that Xi had brought China “closer to the center of the world stage than it has ever been. The nation has never been closer to its own rebirth.”
CORONAVIRUS
Livingston Parish News

OPINION | Jim Spring: China's Hypersonic Missile Test: A Sputnik Moment for USA

Recently China test-launched a hypersonic missile into near-earth orbit that circumnavigated the planet, barely missing its intended target after flying nearly 25,000 miles at five times the speed of sound. This advanced-technology weapon, capable of being nuclear armed, travels with such unprecedented speed and evasive maneuverability that it is virtually impossible to defeat with our current defense system.
MILITARY
bitcoinist.com

Interviewing Katherine Deng, Founder of MEXC Pioneer and Charlie Hu, Polygon Head of SE Asia and China About the Initiative and its Benefits

Many of us are already familiar with MEXC Global as a crypto trading platform and now the introduction of the MEXC Pioneer program has got us even more interested to know more about MEXC and its various initiatives. We decided to speak with Katherine Deng, founder of MEXC Pioneer to know more about the program and connect with Pioneer’s latest partner in this initiative, Polygon.
MARKETS
dronedj.com

Poland initiates EU-wide urban drone and UAM test flights

An initial series of drone test flights over cities has been rolled out in Poland as part of an effort to speed preparations for the introduction of urban air mobility (UAM) services and navigation systems across the Europe Union. The first of those trials are underway in Rzeszów, a city...
WORLD

