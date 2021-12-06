Washington Football Team and On the air on WNAV Tonight

Men’s Basketball: After Head Coach Mark Turgeon was let go on Friday due to a slow start to his 11th season that knocked the team out of the AP Top 25, Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season. However, they fell in their Big Ten opener to Northwestern, 67-61, on Sunday afternoon at XFINITY Center. The Terps make the trip to Brooklyn, NY, for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational where they will take on the Florida Gators at Barclays Center next Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0