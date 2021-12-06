ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Washington Football Team and On the air on WNAV Tonight

By News Room
wnav.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Heinicke threw two touchdown passes and set up new kicker Brian Johnson’s...

www.wnav.com

Comments / 0

Related
washingtonfootball.com

News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

My little brother Kaylan was my best friend. We did everything together growing up, playing video games and sports in the backyard. We even shared a room. It was a typical sibling rivalry I guess you could say. He was a Raiders fan. I was a 49ers fan. We'd do things like race each other down the grocery aisles and fight. We were always trying to one up each other.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn’t the only one whose job is in danger

The Chicago Bears have been an NFL rumor mill lately. Sitting at 4-7 in the NFC North division, the Bears are staring at the possibility of their first losing season under head coach Matt Nagy, who finished 12-4 in his first season only to record back-to-back 8-8 records. Nagy, whose job has been rumored to be in danger, might not be the only one in trouble after the season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
wnav.com

NCAA Football

NCAA FOOTBALL: The College Football Playoff is set: Cincinnati will play Alabama in the Cotton Bowl and Michigan will face Georgia in the Orange Bowl on New Year’s Eve. Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through the CFP’s glass ceiling and make college football’s final four from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wnav.com

Navy Sports

Senior Jennifer Coleman tied her career-high with 30 points on 9-19 shooting from the field, 4-5 from three-point range, and 8-10 at the foul line but the Mids fell to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. 66-61 in their first road game of the season. They’ll wrap up their non-conference slate next Sunday at Rider University.
SPORTS
wnav.com

NFL-Thursday Night Football

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, leading the Vikings to a 36-28 triumph over the Steelers. The Vikings had a 300-66 advantage in total yards in the first half and led 29-0 before allowing Pittsburgh to get back into the game. Ben Roethlisberger rallied the Steelers with three touchdown passes over the final 17-plus minutes. He almost had a fourth on the final play, but the Vikings knocked the ball out of the hands of Pat Freiermuth. The outcome leaves the Vikings 6-7 and drops the Steelers to 6-6-1.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
Person
Taylor Heinicke
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Wnav#The Las Vegas Raiders
wnav.com

University of Maryland Hoops

Men’s Basketball: After Head Coach Mark Turgeon was let go on Friday due to a slow start to his 11th season that knocked the team out of the AP Top 25, Assistant Danny Manning was named interim coach for the rest of the season. However, they fell in their Big Ten opener to Northwestern, 67-61, on Sunday afternoon at XFINITY Center. The Terps make the trip to Brooklyn, NY, for the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational where they will take on the Florida Gators at Barclays Center next Sunday afternoon.
BROOKLYN, NY
AllLions

Dane Brugler Releases First NFL Mock Draft

Dane Brugler of The Athletic came out with his first 2022 NFL mock draft on Tuesday morning, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 23 overall (via the Rams). With the No. 1 pick, Brugler selected Michigan Wolverines defensive end...
NFL
On3.com

4-star OL Malik Agbo set to announce decision on Signing Day

On3 Consensus four-star offensive lineman Malik Agbo said he will announce his college decision at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday – the first day of the early signing period. Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer said he will announce his decision between Texas, Miami, Oklahoma and Auburn. Agbo is the No. 355 player in the country, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former NFL Referee Admits Major Mistake On Sunday

A former NFL referee admitted on Sunday that a major officiating mistake was made late in the Bucs’ win over the Bills. Tampa Bay topped Buffalo, 33-27, thanks in part to a questionable defensive pass interference penalty called on the Bills. Tom Brady was unable to connect on a...
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons all-time great passes away at the age of 77

If there is one thing the Atlanta Falcons have not been known for during their history, it is having dominant pass rushers. In their 50 plus years of being a team, they have struggled to find dominant sack artists. However, they have had a couple through the years, and sadly...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Sends Clear Message About Antonio Brown

Earlier this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times dropped a bombshell report involving Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown. Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend asked for fake vaccination cards. She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy