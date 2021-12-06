Washington Football Team and On the air on WNAV Tonight

Dalvin Cook rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in his faster-than-expected return from a shoulder injury, leading the Vikings to a 36-28 triumph over the Steelers. The Vikings had a 300-66 advantage in total yards in the first half and led 29-0 before allowing Pittsburgh to get back into the game. Ben Roethlisberger rallied the Steelers with three touchdown passes over the final 17-plus minutes. He almost had a fourth on the final play, but the Vikings knocked the ball out of the hands of Pat Freiermuth. The outcome leaves the Vikings 6-7 and drops the Steelers to 6-6-1.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO