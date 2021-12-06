ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Reports 856 New WV Business Registrations for November 2021

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office registered 856 new businesses statewide during the month of November 2021 according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Wirt County led the state in the percentage of new business registration growth for the month with a total of three new businesses, a 1.72% increase. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported that Doddridge, Braxton, Summers and Pocahontas counties also had notable growth during the month.

A total of four new business entities registered in Doddridge County in November 2021. In Braxton County, eight businesses registered. Summers County saw 13 new business registrations and Pocahontas County registered 13 new businesses with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of November were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Cabell and Jefferson. Kanawha County successfully registered 83 businesses in November 2021. Berkeley County reported 75 business registrations. In Monongalia County, 68 businesses registered. Cabell County saw 51 new businesses register and Jefferson County totaled 44 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,227 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from December 1, 2020, to November 30, 2021. Summers County led all 55 counties with a 17.77% growth rate for the year. To review county-by-county growth, visit our Business Statistics Database.

