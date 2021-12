Since they launched, I’ve been playing World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV (ARR), and Guild Wars 2. Over the years, I have fluctuated between each, with my playtime waxing and waning between all of them. I have also taken extended breaks from each for various reasons, but they all offer something unique which keeps me coming back over the long term. Although I wouldn’t want any of these games to integrate all the aspects of the others, there are some things I wish would cross between games. This will be a three-part column where I discuss what each of these games does an excellent job of and what I wish it would learn from the other two. First up is World of Warcraft!

