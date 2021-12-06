Collaborative Approach

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the researchers who called the world's attention to the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 tells the Associated Press that the identification of the variant was enabled by scientific sharing. Sikhulile Moyo, a virologist at the Botswana Harvard AIDS Institute Partnership, tells...

Vaccinated or not- this may not make a big difference for a new COVID Virus, some now call the monster. The variant is currently spreading in South Africa. The newly identified coronavirus variant that has spread in South Africa is the most concerning that British health officials have seen as it has double the number of mutations of the Delta variant including some associated with evading the immune response.
Infographic: RNA Editing Approaches

Editing RNA isn’t all that different from DNA base-editing techniques, which typically use Cas9 or other enzymes attached to a CRISPR guide RNA to replace one nucleotide with another. In the case of RNA editing, the enzymes being used in research are predominantly adenosine deaminases acting on RNA (ADARs), which have multiple functions in humans and many other animals, including ensuring that the cell’s own RNA molecules don’t get destroyed by antiviral defenses on the lookout for foreign genetic material.
Still Some SARS-CoV-2 Sequencing Holes

While viral genomic surveillance has improved in the US, the Wall Street Journal writes there are still holes. It notes that in early 2021, the US published about 3,000 viral genomes per week, but with increased funding and coordination that increased to 80,000 viral genomes for a week in November. However, this sequencing capability is uneven across the states, the Journal says, adding that Vermont has sequenced and shared data on about 30 percent of its COVID-19 cases, while Oklahoma has done so for just 1 percent.
Where the Sequencing Occurs

CNN writes that the emergence of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 has highlighted how sequencing can spot new viral variants, but it notes that that sequencing ability is not spread evenly across the world. According to CNN, only a dozen countries have sequenced 5 percent or more of their COVID-19...
Buzzword receives proactive approach

Proactive has emerged as a buzzword throughout the business world. “I take a proactive approach to leading my company.”. “We continue to achieve our goals because we are proactive.”. Being proactive means to think about a potential problem and come up with creative solutions to avoid the problem before it...
A Roadmap for Scientific Collaboration and Innovation

Scientific collaborations exist in numerous forms, from small one-on-ones to large industry partnerships. Yet sometimes it’s difficult to know where to turn for the appropriate collaborative assistance, and investigators can be left to feel stranded. Thankfully, resources like BioPhorum have created an environment where the global biopharmaceutical industry can collaborate to accelerate their rate of progress for the benefit of all. In this new GENcast, we sit down with a panel of scientific leaders to discuss the benefits of creating partnerships that enable mobilizing communities to encourage holistic views across the biopharma value chain and promote knowledge sharing. Take a listen to this fascinating podcast and learn more about collaborations driving improvements in the Biopharma industry.
What South Africa is seeing in its omicron outbreak

Mia Malan has been covering the emergence of the new omicron coronavirus variant from the ground in South Africa. She is the editor-in-chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, which focuses on solutions-based health analysis and reporting in South Africa — a position that gives her firsthand access to the country’s pandemic data and the South African scientists and health leaders who are on the front lines. Her Twitter threads have been essential as the world races to find answers to some of the big questions about the variant: How transmissible is it? How dangerous is it? How do vaccines hold up?
Dotz Nano Inks Southeast Asia Distribution Deals for Point-of-Care SARS-CoV-2 Test Platform

NEW YORK — Dotz Nano said on Thursday that it has signed two new distribution deals for Southeast Asia for its point-of-care SARS-CoV-2 testing platform. The Dotz Mega-Diagnostic Platform includes assay kits, an integrated diagnostic instrument, and a results management system, and uses RT-LAMP to detect the virus in nasopharyngeal swab and saliva samples. It can simultaneously test up to 96 samples, providing results within 30 minutes, according to Dotz. The platform is CE-IVD marked and has been submitted for Emergency Use Authorization with the US Food and Drug Administration.
Sustainable mobility collaboration

George Hulme introduces a partnership designed to make an impact in sustainable mobility. Were you one of the many Brits recently trapped in traffic, hoping the sluggish stream of cars in front of you wouldn’t drain the petrol station dry before you arrived? The ‘fuel crisis’ that swarmed the UK in September 2021 brought an experiential clarity to just how much we all depend on readily available supplies of non-renewable fossil fuels. This fuel shortage also awoke many of us to how precarious and limited those supplies are becoming.
Virus expert warns that 32,000 Americans who think they’ll see Christmas and New Year will die of Covid before then

A virus expert has warned that 32,000 people expecting to celebrate Christmas and New year will have died of coronavirus before then.Dr Gregory Poland’s comments come as sequencing shows the new omicron variant of Covid-19 is already in half of all US states.The epidemiologist for Mayo Clinics, who is among the top immunologists in the county, suggested that according to his calculations, more than 30,000 people in the US would die of coronavirus before the end of the year.“32,000 Americans who think they’re going to be alive to celebrate Christmas and New Years are, no pun intended, dead wrong,” Mr...
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Less Than Half

The results from less than half of early-stage cancer studies could be reproduced in a years-long project, the Scientist reports. The journal eLife, the Center for Open Science, and Science Exchange launched their Reproducibility Project: Cancer Biology effort in 2014 with the goal of replicating the key findings from 50 high-profile preclinical cancer studies published between 2010 and 2012. Due to budgetary and other constraints over the years, the team had to pare back its goals and now reports in eLife that it attempted to replicate 50 experiments from 23 papers.
PNAS Papers on Long Cell-Free DNA in Maternal Plasma, Genetic Propensity for Voting

The discovery of a large population of long, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) molecules in maternal plasma, along with a method to identify the molecules' tissues of origin, is reported in this week Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To date, studies of circulating cfDNA have focused on short molecules of less than 500 basepairs, leaving cfDNA molecules poorly explored. To investigate, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong applied single-molecule real-time sequencing to maternal plasma samples, revealing a substantial proportion of long DNA molecules from both fetal and maternal sources. The molecules, the team notes, were beyond the size detection limits of short-read sequencing technologies, with the longest fetal-derived plasma DNA molecule being 23,635 basepairs. The scientists also developed an approach that uses the analysis of methylation patterns of the series of CpG sites on a long DNA molecule to determine its tissue origin. This allows the differentiation between fetal and maternal plasma DNA molecules and enables the determination of maternal inheritance and recombination events in the fetal genome. The work, they write, points to the clinical potential of long cfDNA analysis for detecting and monitoring pregnancy-associated disorders.
FDA Lists SARS-CoV-2 MDx Tests Potentially Impacted by Omicron Variant

NEW YORK – The US Food and Drug Administration said on Friday that it has updated its website tracking the potential impact of SARS-CoV-2 variants on molecular diagnostic tests to include tests likely affected by the Omicron variant. The updated site lists 26 assays from 23 developers and manufacturers "whose...
