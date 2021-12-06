Collaborative Approach

The discovery of a large population of long, cell-free DNA (cfDNA) molecules in maternal plasma, along with a method to identify the molecules' tissues of origin, is reported in this week Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. To date, studies of circulating cfDNA have focused on short molecules of less than 500 basepairs, leaving cfDNA molecules poorly explored. To investigate, scientists from the Chinese University of Hong Kong applied single-molecule real-time sequencing to maternal plasma samples, revealing a substantial proportion of long DNA molecules from both fetal and maternal sources. The molecules, the team notes, were beyond the size detection limits of short-read sequencing technologies, with the longest fetal-derived plasma DNA molecule being 23,635 basepairs. The scientists also developed an approach that uses the analysis of methylation patterns of the series of CpG sites on a long DNA molecule to determine its tissue origin. This allows the differentiation between fetal and maternal plasma DNA molecules and enables the determination of maternal inheritance and recombination events in the fetal genome. The work, they write, points to the clinical potential of long cfDNA analysis for detecting and monitoring pregnancy-associated disorders.

