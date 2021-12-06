ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police investigate fatal crash

By News Team
 2 days ago
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to a one vehicle injury crash on N. 5 th W. at Fairway Blvd Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2003 Honda Accord that had went off the roadway North bound on 5 th W. and collided with a utility pole.

The vehicle was occupied by one male driver, identified as 40 year old Brandon Smith of Bonneville County, who was deceased on scene.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and deputies suspect alcohol may be involved. The crash is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL: Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal car accident that happened between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The accident involved only one car with one driver.

Police say a man was killed in the accident that happened in Bonneville County on East River Road.

Investigation into the crash is continuing.

The post Police investigate fatal crash appeared first on Local News 8 .

Sheriff’s office talks about the importance of Shop with a Cop

"We work with the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center, The Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Falls Police Department to identify kids that have been in abusive situations or certain situations where they've had a negative experience and law enforcement has interacted with them," Lovell said. The post Sheriff’s office talks about the importance of Shop with a Cop appeared first on Local News 8.
