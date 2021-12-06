BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE: Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies and Idaho Falls Fire were dispatched to a one vehicle injury crash on N. 5 th W. at Fairway Blvd Saturday.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 2003 Honda Accord that had went off the roadway North bound on 5 th W. and collided with a utility pole.

The vehicle was occupied by one male driver, identified as 40 year old Brandon Smith of Bonneville County, who was deceased on scene.

Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and deputies suspect alcohol may be involved. The crash is still under investigation, and no further details are available at this time.

ORIGINAL: Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a fatal car accident that happened between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday.

The accident involved only one car with one driver.

Police say a man was killed in the accident that happened in Bonneville County on East River Road.

Investigation into the crash is continuing.

The post Police investigate fatal crash appeared first on Local News 8 .