Cooper Kupp gave a brilliantly technical answer to an interview question about his touchdown

By Andrew Joseph
 6 days ago
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is just having a monster season in 2021. He became the first receiver this year to reach 100 receptions. He also leads the league in receiving yards and touchdowns. So, yeah, he’s pretty good.

It isn’t by mistake either.

Kupp’s ability to recognize defensive schemes and use it to his advantage has been quarterback-like his entire career. And he put that knowledge on display in the most complex interview answer you’ll see.

Following the Rams’ 37-7 win over the Jaguars in Sunday’s Week 13 game at SoFi Stadium, Kupp joined NFL Network’s Bridget Condon for a postgame interview. He was asked specifically what he saw on his 29-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.

Kupp didn’t disappoint.

Kupp said:

“Yeah, they had a little, three-deep fire zone. Brought the nickel off the edge, safety dropped down. They didn’t look like they were doing a replacement fire zone, so I knew with the back away, we were going to get three pushing through that had an opportunity to kind of run there if I could beat my guy, just had to beat the safety to the end zone.”

I mean, that just rules.

And sure, it’s a lot of terminology. But it also shows what goes through Kupp’s mind on a given play. Fans really enjoyed the answer too.

This was how Twitter reacted

Yeah, Cooper Kupp did his homework.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

