Ventnor holds annual Holiday Craft Show and Sale

By Nanette LoBiondo Galloway
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVENTNOR – The city’s Cultural Arts Center held its annual Holiday Craft Show and Sale over the...

theriver953.com

25th Annual Pottery Show and Sale

The Shenandoah Potters Guild is hosting their 25th Annual Pottery Show and Sale today and tomorrow at Winchester’s War Memorial Building. There will be open sessions on Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. The event will feature hand crafted, one of a kind pieces from local artisans.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Midland Daily News

Chippewa Nature Center to host annual Nature Art Show & Sale

Chippewa Nature Center (CNC) will welcome visitors to the Nature Art Show & Sale Dec. 3 and 4. Artists will showcase their works in painting, woodcarving, photography, jewelry, sculpture, baskets, pottery and more. The show starts Friday, Dec. 3 with a Member Presale from 6 to 9 p.m. with light refreshments and a silent auction closing that evening. Memberships may be purchased before or at the event. The show is open to the public with free admission on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a silent auction closing at 3 p.m. on Saturday (bidders need not be present to win). Face masks are required in the visitor center.
MIDLAND, MI
businessjournaldaily.com

Holiday Art Show and Sale Will Return at The Butler

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Another Mahoning Valley holiday tradition is returning after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. An American Holiday Arts and Crafts Show and sale will take place Dec. 4 and 5 at The Butler Institute of American Art, 524 Wick Ave. Now in its 50th year, it is the area’s longest running holiday craft show, according to a press release from the museum.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WDVM 25

NOVA Hand Crafters Guild hosts Annual Art and Craft show in Vienna

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Hand Crafters Guild is hosting its annual art and craft show. The event, which took place at the Vienna Community Center, included featured artists and crafters from the NVHG organization. Artists presented their original handmade crafts, including paintings, jewelry, textiles, pottery, woodworking and more. Artists at the event […]
VIENNA, VA
NewsChannel 36

Chandler's Antique Market holds Holiday Craft Fair & Open House

SAYRE, PA (WENY) - An antique market in Sayre shared local products within the Northern Tier starting Sunday morning. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Chandler’s Antique and Artisan Market welcomed people to showcase their passion locally. Roughly 80 vendors offered a wide variety of antiques, crafts, and collectibles this weekend. Vendors also offered an array of holiday-themed goods.
SAYRE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg Garden Center crafts one-of-a-kind items for holiday sale

You’ve heard of farm-to-table goods, but Greensburg Garden Center members are going yard-to-table for their annual Christmas decor sale. Many of the fresh greens that will be available, along with decorative touches like pine cones and dried flowers that are added to sale items, are sourced from members’ yards. The...
GREENSBURG, PA
moreclaremore.com

Claremore Collective’s 2nd Annual Craft Show is this Sunday!

Claremore Collective (our local young professionals group) will host its second annual craft show on Sunday, December 5. This event is FREE to attend and will be held at North Block Common (115 N. Missouri Ave.) from 1p – 5p. More than 20 local vendors will be in attendance with all kinds of fun goodies, perfect for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Attendees can enjoy coffee, hot cocoa, and snack cakes.
CLAREMORE, OK
HuntingtonNews.Net

Thousands Enjoy 63rd Annual Model Railroad Arts & Crafts Show

After a one year hiatus, the popular Huntington Model Railroad Exhibition returned to the Huntington Civic Center Thanksgiving weekend. Numerous hobby vendors and model train layouts were on display, ranging from suitcase sized N gauge -- to large format S and O gauge -- detailed miniature railroad dioramas. Children, parents...
HUNTINGTON, WV
southpasadenareview.com

Library Holding Holiday Book Sale

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. The annual Holiday Book Sale sponsored by the Friends of the South Pasadena Public Library will be held Dec. 3-5, in the Library Community Room. On the opening evening, the book sale will be open from 6...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
phillyfunguide.com

Mirthful Angel Pottery & Sculpture Annual Holiday Sale

Let's put the joy back into this gift-giving holiday season. To your one-of-a kind friends, give unique gifts of lovingly created pottery of heirloom and decorator quality. Select from a great variety of functional ware and ceramic sculpture at the Annual Holiday Sale, December 3, 4, 5 (9AM-5PM) Mirthful Angel...
LIFESTYLE
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Kure Beach holds annual Holiday Market at Ocean Front Park

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people turned out in Kure Beach Saturday to browse the locally made, unique items for sale in Ocean Front Park as part of the town’s Holiday Market. The event allowed people to get a jump start on their Christmas shopping, with the big...
KURE BEACH, NC
villagerpublishing.com

Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse Holiday Craft Show

A Holiday Craft Show was held at the Heritage Eagle Bend Clubhouse on Sat., Nov. 13. Local artists spend endless hours preparing for this yearly show that is well supported by the residents. After the holiday mart the club hurriedly decorated for the holiday season.
LIFESTYLE
msstate.edu

MSU Horticulture Club hosts annual holiday poinsettia sale

The Mississippi State University Horticulture Club is hosting its annual holiday poinsettia sale this week. The event takes place Friday [Dec. 3] from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the greenhouses behind Dorman Hall, located at 32 Creelman St. Red, white and pink varieties are available. Prices are as follows: 6" pinched,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE, MS
Journal-News

Oxford kicks off holidays with festival, craft show on Dec. 4

OXFORD — Celebration of the start of the holiday season will return to more of its traditional look this year with the all-day event Saturday, Dec. 4. Last year’s festival was restrained from the usual observance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, moved to the Aquatic Center in the Oxford Community Park with drive-thru visits with Santa. The right jolly ‘ol elf will be back this year in a more traditional setting, although Santa’s visits with children will not include sitting on his lap.
OXFORD, OH
unm.edu

ASUNM holds 57th annual Arts and Crafts Fair

Associated Students of The University of New Mexico (ASUNM) is holding the 57th annual Arts and Crafts fair in the Student Union Building (SUB) ballrooms. The fair is Dec. 1-3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The ASUNM Arts and Crafts Studio is an open jewelry and ceramics workshop....
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wydaily.com

Seaford Yacht Club to Hold First Ever Holiday Craft Fair

SEAFORD — The Seaford Yacht Club (SYC), 3108 Goodwin Neck Road, will host its first ever holiday craft fair on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Crafters and vendors from all over will be on hand selling wreaths, luminaries, sea glass ornaments, holiday wares and nautical themed décor.
SEAFORD, VA
wahoo-ashland-waverly.com

Local vendors among those scheduled for holiday craft show

ASHLAND – After going virtual last year, the Hometown Holidays Vendor and Craft Show is back in person. The event will take place on Saturday, Dec. 11 starting at 10 a.m. and closing up at 3 p.m. at the American Legion Event Center. Shelby Stewart of Greenwood has been organizing...
GREENWOOD, NE

