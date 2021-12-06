ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

The 15 Best Outdoor Gifts Under $50

By Tim Huber
hiconsumption.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all got friends or family with a proclivity for hiking, camping, and/or the great outdoors. Come the holiday season, it can be difficult to shop for this group of people without spending an arm and a leg, as quality outdoor gear — which has to stand up to the rigors...

hiconsumption.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Christmas Gifts on Amazon for Quick and Easy Holiday Shopping

The holidays are the one time of year when you have to buy presents for multiple people all at once. It can be overwhelming to go to a million stores or websites in your limited free time, so why not use Amazon as your one-stop shop for the best Christmas gifts? While Amazon is great for last-minute purchases since they offer super fast shipping on so many items, the biggest perk is the extraordinarily wide variety of options to choose from. While most businesses tend to focus on one product category or theme, Amazon allows you to shop for nearly anything,...
TRAVEL
CNN

25 splurge-worthy gifts to spoil your favorite people

Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here. We can all agree that when it comes to holiday season, what you give to those you love most matters. Whether it’s something super-sentimental, thoughtful or just luxurious, you’ll want to be sure you’ve put in the thought and time to select something meaningful.
SHOPPING
bestproducts.com

Consider Your Holiday Shopping Done! These Are the 100 Best Gifts From Target Under $100

If you're trying to keep your holiday spending to an absolute minimum, but you're still trying to impress your loved ones with thoughtful, personal gifting, it's time to take a trip to Target. The beloved superstore is truly everywhere — in fact, according to the brand, 75% of the population lives within 10 miles of a Target — and its curated in-house collections keep getting better and more giftable each year.
SHOPPING
vegnews.com

The 21 Best Vegan Fashion & Beauty Gifts Under $100 to Buy Today

This holiday season, dazzling friends and family with the best makeup and style gifts out there has never been easier. Whether it’s old-school, leather-free kicks that go with practically anything in your closet or a bold lipstick set featuring classic holiday colors, we’ve made this year’s shopping a breeze. Plus, with this curated gift guide all under $100, there’s no need to blow your entire paycheck as you play Santa for your loved ones. Get ahead on your list without breaking the bank with these 21 affordable vegan gift ideas.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Gifts#Alps Mountaineering#Coffee Filter#Brass#Ecuador Robusto#Cameroon 1903 Robusto#115th Anniversary Robusto#Lifestraw Water#Lifestraw#Filson Ballard Watch Cap#Mecarmy Cmp 2
North Platte Telegraph

Geiser: Give outdoor gifts this Christmas

With Christmas right around the corner, people are searching for gifts to give this year along with fun things to do with family and friends. When considering gifts, remember those that include the outdoors for all ages on your Christmas list. Park permits. One of the best gifts to give...
LIFESTYLE
Custer County Chief

Holiday gifts for the outdoor enthusiast

Shopping for an outdoor enthusiast on your holiday list? The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission offers these nine gift ideas sure to satisfy the outdoor enthusiast in your life:. Annual state park permits: Nebraska offers more than 70 state park areas from one end of the state to the other,...
SPY

The Best Gifts Under $50 for Every Occassion: Birthdays, Secret Santa, White Elephant

There are plenty of things that can stress you out at your job, from annual reviews to major projects. But your Secret Santa or White Elephant exchange at the holiday party shouldn’t be one of them. It can be tough finding a holiday gift for someone you know — and much tougher when you don’t know who the recipient is. White Elephant exchanges require you to find something that everyone will love. Or, maybe you don’t know your Secret Santa co-worker that well. This is where the best gifts under $50 come in. A $50 gift is the sweet spot. It’s...
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
ZDNet

Best affordable tech gifts: Holiday gadgets for under $100

The holiday season is upon us and if you're gift shopping for family, friends, or yourself, you've come to the right place. Here you will find a thoughtfully curated list of the best affordable tech gifts, including wireless earbuds, smart home gadgets, massage machines -- all of which cost less than $100.
ELECTRONICS
People

Amazon Has Tons of Gifts for Men Under $50 — Here Are Some of the Best You Can Buy

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list can be a challenge (to say the least). And now that it's December, chances are, your Google search history is cluttered with terms like "gifts for girlfriends," "gifts for foodies," "gifts for techies," and endless variations of the sort. Your search inquiries may even be general and include terms like "gifts for men," so you can find inspiration on what to buy for your dad, uncle, brother, grandpa, boyfriend, etc. all in one spot. If you're looking for a gift for a man, but are looking to keep your budget under $50 and avoid in-person shopping, here's a handy list of some of the best gifts for men you can buy right on Amazon at your desired price point. The gifts are even divided into categories based on potential hobbies and interests to make things easier for you.
SHOPPING
hiconsumption.com

Scoured: The Best Gear on Huckberry of December 2021

With winter and the holiday season in full swing, many are looking for a reprieve from the city noise, the humdrum of work, and the constant salvo of phone notifications you receive from the world. It’s one of the few times of the year where you finally have the time to turn off your devices and take a breather as you mentally recoup for the new year. We used this sentiment as inspiration when putting together this month’s guide to the best gear on Huckberry.
SHOPPING
SPY

The 12 Best Subscription Gifts To Give This Holiday Season

Why give a one-time gift when you can give a gift that keeps on giving month after month? If you’re tired of the same old candles and t-shirts, switch things up this holiday season with some of the best subscription gifts for Christmas. These days, there are subscriptions for almost everything from wine, coffee and food to pets, clothes and shaving. You can pay a lump sum or a monthly fee to have new, exciting deliveries with some of your favorite kinds of items that come directly to your door. It gives you something to look forward to and an opportunity...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

14 best Christmas gifts for five-year-olds: From board games and crafts to outdoor toys

By the age of five, most children are at school surrounded by peers and influences from outside the home. And they’re also starting to know their own minds better. Which can make gift-giving a minefield, so you better get shopping. There are quite literally thousands upon thousands of gift options for five-year-old children. In this round-up, we have focused on toys, games, activities and accessories.We wanted to include things that five-year-olds would love and not things adults think they would love. We wanted to see new toys and games, innovative objects or original ideas. A good gift should fill the...
KIDS
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
KRQE News 13

Best gifts for every mother-in-law

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which gift is best for a mother-in-law? A mother-in-law can be difficult to shop for, but that doesn’t mean that all hope for finding the perfect gift is lost. There are plenty of gift ideas that are perfect for mothers, mothers-in-law and future mothers-in-law. One […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YourCentralValley.com

Best high-end gifts for your grandma

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for your grandma are best?  Your grandma is one of the most important people in your life. After years of cooking for you, taking care of you and offering the best advice you’ve ever heard, it’s time for you to repay them […]
TRAVEL
WKBN

The 8 best high-end gifts for new parents

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gifts for new parents are best?  It can be tricky shopping for new parents, especially if you’re unsure whether to get a gift for them or the baby. Most parents go to great lengths to ensure they have everything a baby needs before the […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Oprah's Favorite Things: 15 Best Items Under $50 Perfect for Gifting

If you want to shop Oprah's Favorite Things and don't want to break the bank, don't worry, there are a ton of awesome gifts handpicked by Oprah Winfrey herself that are priced under $50 -- with some perfect to give as gifts! The media mogul and Oprah Daily released the annual list, boasting a total of 110 holiday gifts. And like last year's Oprah-approved gifts, all of her Favorite Things will be available to shop directly on Amazon.
SHOPPING
dailyovation.com

Gift Guide 2021: Best Tech Gifts (under $50)

Even if technology isn’t your thing, these innovative (and affordable) products might make you reconsider. There’s bound to be something on our list that your tech-obsessed giftee will love this holiday season!. Here are some of our favorite supercharged gifts for everyone on your list. 1. Stroller Hook...
ELECTRONICS
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy