ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Garbage Disposal announces five percent rate increase

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z49LW_0dFMKYMF00

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Garbage Disposal, Inc. recently notified its customers that it would be increasing its rates as of January 1, 2022.

These increases will not exceed the 5.62 percent increase in the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Garbage and Trash Collection Index, from September 2020 to September 2021, as calculated by the Public Service Commission. These increases will also not affect fuel and tipping fee surcharges.

According to Beckley Garbage Disposal, “this increase will be implemented pursuant to West Virginia Code…which specifies that an annual rate increase shall be permitted without the filing of an application for approval by the Public Service Commission provided that notice is given to customers and the increase is not greater than the preceding September year over year increase…”

In its notice letter, the company outlined the proposed changes. The current residential base rate for customers is $19.63. In January, a $1.10 (5.62 percent) increase will be applied, bringing the new rate to $20.73. The current rate for bulky goods (for non-subscribing customers) is $15. In January, this rate will increase by $0.84 (5.62 percent), bringing the total to $15.84.

Commercial rates are negotiable but are suspected to also increase by 5.62 percent.

Beckley Garbage Disposal is located at 102 Hunt Avenue in Beckley. For more information, call 304-252-6051.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

WV Board of Ed Hears Updates on Special Circumstance Reviews

CHARLESTON, W.v (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) received six-month updates on Special Circumstance Reviews at its December meeting held today in Charleston. The West Virginia Department of Education’s (WVDE) Office of Support and Accountability was joined by representatives from Lincoln County and the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind (WVSDB) to provide details on the ongoing progress. Additionally, the WVBE voted to approve Lincoln County’s career technical education (CTE) report that was also presented during the meeting.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority unveils dropbox for retired flags

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, the 80th Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority unveiled its Retired Flag Drop Box. Director of Operations Travis Kiblinger said the idea for the box was formed so that community members could properly dispose of their flags. Lowe’s Fayetteville location supplied the box, and SignArc of Beckley designed the graphics.
BECKLEY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. Domestic Thermal Coal Shipments Through September 2021

Through September of 2021, West Virginia shipped 29,374,620 tons of coal to 45 electric generating plants located in 14 states. 4,663,153 tons of Central Appalachian (CAPP) West Virginia coal were delivered to 14 plants in six states. Shipments of Northern Appalachian (NAPP) thermal coal from West Virginia totaled 24,711,467 tons to 39 plants in 14 states. Total shipments of CAPP thermal coal from West Virginia to domestic utility plants are off by -6.8% compared to the same nine months of 2020. NAPP coal shipments from West Virginia to U.S. electric generating facilities are up +25.4% compared to last year. Total domestic thermal coal deliveries from West Virginia are up +18.8% compared to 2020.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
Beckley, WV
Business
State
West Virginia State
Lootpress

Federal officials investigate West Virginia flood program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program that helps people rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed in West Virginia’s 2016 flood has been under federal investigation, a state official told lawmakers. As a result of the investigation by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, RISE West...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Coal workgroup to meet

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates Coal Communities Workgroup will continue their Community Listening Tour, according to an announcement. This time, the group is coming to Mount View High School in Welch from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8. House Speaker Roger...
WELCH, WV
Lootpress

Flood investigation continues

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Greenbrier County Democrat Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin got the answer he expected Monday. Speaking with lootpress Tuesday, Baldwin chuckled when a reporter pointed out that fellow legislators said he had been “persistent” in pursuing an answer. Eventually, state officials dealing with recovery...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces Do It For Babydog: Senior Center Edition

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Justice announced that senior citizens who have been fully vaccinated and who choose to receive their booster shot during one of several upcoming COVID-19 Booster shot clinics at Senior Centers across the state will be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card as an additional incentive to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19. Also, four senior centers across the state with the highest overall vaccination rates will also win a $100,000 grand prize through the vaccination sweepstakes and receive a visit from the Governor and Babydog.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Garbage And
Lootpress

Congresswoman Miller Introduces Bipartisan Legislation to Help Small Businesses Rehire Workers Let Go Due to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV) today introduced the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) Reinstatement Act. The ERTC was designed to help small businesses rehire and retain employees they had to let go due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was overwhelmingly supported in the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in March 2020.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

W.Va. emergency leaders receive DHS Freedom Awards

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and his Department of Homeland Security are honoring the commitment of county emergency managers with West Virginia Freedom Awards. Launched in 2020, the awards recognize emergency officials in six categories: lifesaving, innovation, teamwork, perseverance, leadership, and lifetime achievement. “Through their dedication to service,...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce Funding for West Virginia Veterans Legacy Program

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $57,272 to the West Virginia Humanities Council from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) National Cemetery Administration to support a Veterans Legacy Program (VLP) contract. This funding will engage students in researching veterans interred at West Virginia and Grafton National Cemeteries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Gas prices retreat on fears of COVID-19 resurgence

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LOOTPRESS) — Pump prices continue to tumble as fears of a possible COVID-19 global economic slowdown pushed oil prices into the mid $60s per barrel—a price not seen since August. Also helping to ease upward pricing pressure was the decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies not to cut production. The national average for a gallon of gas dipped 4 cents on the week to $3.35. For consumers, gasoline prices were last this low on October 20.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Lootpress

Major outage hits Amazon Web Services; many sites affected

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, limiting service at many key and popular sites. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Amazon said in a post an hour after the outage began that it had identified...
INTERNET
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy