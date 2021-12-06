Beckley Garbage Disposal announces five percent rate increase

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Beckley Garbage Disposal, Inc. recently notified its customers that it would be increasing its rates as of January 1, 2022.

These increases will not exceed the 5.62 percent increase in the United States Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics, Garbage and Trash Collection Index, from September 2020 to September 2021, as calculated by the Public Service Commission. These increases will also not affect fuel and tipping fee surcharges.

According to Beckley Garbage Disposal, “this increase will be implemented pursuant to West Virginia Code…which specifies that an annual rate increase shall be permitted without the filing of an application for approval by the Public Service Commission provided that notice is given to customers and the increase is not greater than the preceding September year over year increase…”

In its notice letter, the company outlined the proposed changes. The current residential base rate for customers is $19.63. In January, a $1.10 (5.62 percent) increase will be applied, bringing the new rate to $20.73. The current rate for bulky goods (for non-subscribing customers) is $15. In January, this rate will increase by $0.84 (5.62 percent), bringing the total to $15.84.

Commercial rates are negotiable but are suspected to also increase by 5.62 percent.

Beckley Garbage Disposal is located at 102 Hunt Avenue in Beckley. For more information, call 304-252-6051.