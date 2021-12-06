ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donkey helps raise money for Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

By Rayos Syndication User
 2 days ago
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) – At Blain’s Farm and Fleet in Onalaska, the Salvation Army is raising for their Red Kettle Campaign with some extra help from a special friend.

A couple of bell ringers brought their donkey with them to raise money Saturday.

The donkey’s name is Packer-Backer, and the bell ringers say he attracts many people who end up donating.

“This is ours, we have three,” bell ringer Martha Hovre said. “We have this one and two more in the trailer because we can’t leave them at home or else they’ll jump over the fence if he’s gone.”

Saturday was a double day for the Salvation Army.

Whatever money was donated for the Red Kettle Campaign was matched thanks to a special donor.

