Higher Education Committee Chair calls on SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras to resign

By Adrienne Smith
NEWS10 ABC
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Chair of the Higher Education Committee, Assemblymember Deborah Glick, is calling for the resignation of SUNY Chancellor Dr. Jim Malatras.

Following growing calls for Malatras to resign over the weekend, Chairwoman Glick joins the list of people in favor of the Chancellor being removed from office.

“For the sake of the future of SUNY, I believe it is most appropriate for the Chancellor to resign or be removed by the SUNY Board of Trustees.”

assemblymember deborah glick, chair, higher education committee

This comes as reports of disturbing text messages and emails sent by Malatras were made public last week as part of the New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into sexual harassment allegations against former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the statement released by Assemblymember Glick on Monday, she wrote, “It is important that the country’s largest university system search for a true academic leader who can set SUNY on a course to continue to attract a diverse and talented student body to its superb and varied colleges.”

She went on to say, “It is more critical that students and their families have confidence that their college will be free of sexual harassment and bias of any kind. It is disturbing to learn that in the midst of managing the COVID crisis, Dr. Malatras is reported to have engaged in conduct meant to undermine serious allegation against former Governor Cuomo.”

The newly released documents confirm Malatras sent text messages to some of Andrew Cuomo’s aides and highest members of office about Lindsey Boylan, a former aide to the governor and first woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment allegations.

In one text, Malatras wrote, “Malatras to Boylan: Go f–k yourself.” In another test message, the Chancellor sent, “Let’s release some of her cray emails!”

“I do not believe that recent revelations of the Chancellor’s involvement in defaming those who accused the former Governor of sexual harassment can in any way assure students and families that the commitment to a harassment-free environment will be honored, especially in instances where a prominent member of the university faces credible charges,” Chairwoman Glick wrote.

Read the full statement here:

