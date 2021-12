Whether she’s running errands or serving high-octane glamour on the red carpet, leave it to Dakota Johnson to deliver on two stylish looks in one day. Spotted on the streets of New York City, the 32-year-old actor was seen wearing a black Chanel cardigan under a sleek oversized black pea-coat and shoulder bag in the softest of leathers, both by The Row. Staying true to her signature minimalist style, the look was topped off with circle-framed sunglasses from Oliver Peoples, a ribbed-knit beanie in pistachio green, and, of course, a pair of 1977 tennis trainers by her favourite label Gucci – as a brand ambassador, how could she not?

