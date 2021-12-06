ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poestenkill, NY

Two meetings scheduled regarding PFOA/PFOS contamination in Poestenkill

By Sarah Darmanjian
 2 days ago

POESTENKILL, N.Y. ( NEWS10 )- The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), Department of Health, and Rensselaer County Department of Health will be holding two information meetings regarding PFOA contamination in Poestenkill. The meetings will take place at the Algonquin Middle School, where PFOA was found at the beginning of the year.

Wells around the school have been being tested but officials have yet to track the contamination to one source. The DEC said the meetings are to update the public on efforts to find out where the PFOA is coming from.

Seven rounds of testing have been completed in the area by Rensselaer County as of December 2, 13 of the wells tested have PFOA/PFOS present above the standard 10 parts per trillion. Without a clear source of where the contamination is coming from, the county said its hands are tied and that its ability to conduct widespread testing is restricted.

“Even after seven rounds of testing, no source of the contamination has been determined. We are continuing to work with the state to find the source or sources for the PFOA contamination and to get more answers,” said Rensselaer County Public Health Director, Mary Fran Wachunas. Questions regarding the contamination can be directed towards their office at (518) 270-2632 she said.

The meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, December 8 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Algonquin Middle School Cafeteria. Additionally, the DEC released a fact sheet about the PFOA/PFOS contamination in Poestenkill two months ago. The fact sheet is below.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

