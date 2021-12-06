ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call just before holidays

By Andrew Morris
 2 days ago

The CEO of digital mortgage lending company Better.com delivered a harsh message on the company's latest Zoom conference call.

All employees on the call were fired, effective immediately.

Vishal Garg, who heads the New York City-based lending company, blamed the ex-workers for poor performance and market inefficiencies in the now-viral
video of last week's call. Garg then said he considered workers' alleged productivity on the same level as stealing from customers and other co-workers.

Later in the video, Garg reasoned that the company needed to make the necessary cutbacks to address what has started to shown to be a cooling housing market.

Back in May, Better.com announced it would be going public and received $750 million in cash last week as part of that deal.

Vishal Garg: CEO who fired 900 people on Zoom before Christmas has history of fraud, mismanagement allegations

Nine-hundred employees at the digital mortgage company Better.com have received an unwanted early Christmas gift: unemployment. The termination announcement was made during a now-viral Zoom call by the company's founder and CEO, Vishal Garg. Employees on the call said in total the announcement lasted about three minutes, during which Mr Garg explained why he was terminating the "unlucky group" of employees, "effective immediately." "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Mr Garg, 43, said during the call. The terminated...
Better.com CEO Vishal Garg Apologizes For Zoom Firing: ‘I Blundered The Execution’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company apologized Wednesday after video showed him fire hundreds of employees over Zoom. On Dec. 1, Vishal Garg fired some 900 employees from Better.com, a digital mortgage lender with offices in Oakland, California. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately,” Garg could be heard saying on the call. The video went viral this week, as some took issue with how the massive layoff was handled. Garg later posted a letter of apology on the company’s website. “I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better. I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you,” the statement read in part. “I realize that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse. I am deeply sorry and am committed to learning from this situation and doing more to be the leader that you expect me to be.” The message appears to be addressed to current staff at the company.
CEO of mortgage company apologizes for mass firing over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, has apologized for the way he fired approximately 900 employees last week. Vishal Garg told the group over Zoom that they were being "laid off." Garg, who faced immediate backlash, wrote a letter to current employees that says he "failed to show...
900 workers have been fired in three-minute Zoom call by Better.com boss

One of the most terrible things that can happen to someone is getting kicked out of a job. However, can you imagine the feeling of that person who has lost his job just before vacation together with 900 other people and being informed it through Zoom? Well, yes, this is the way that the CEO of mortgage firm Better.com Vishal Garg has been adopted. He informed its staff that they wouldn’t be having a very merry Christmas.
VIDEO: Startup Mortgage Company Fires Hundreds Of Employees On Zoom Call; Experts Say This Is Part Of ‘New Normal’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The CEO of a startup mortgage company is getting slammed after he terminated hundreds of employees in a restructuring. As CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported Monday, what critics have a bigger problem with is how the massive layoffs were done. It was on a mass Zoom call where employees logged on and learned they were being fired weeks before Christmas. In a video that has gone viral, you hear Vishal Garg, the CEO of Better.com, giving the bad news. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective...
Better.com CEO apologizes for Zoom mass layoff

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who received backlash for laying off hundreds of employees via a Zoom call last week, has apologized for the fiasco. In an email to current employees, which was posted on the Better.com site, Garg said he wanted to "apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week."
TJX Will Require COVID Booster Shots For Office Employees

FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJX, the Framingham-based company that operates thousands of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra and HomeSense stores, will require office employees to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot, a spokesman told WBZ-TV on Tuesday. The requirement will only apply to the company’s office workers, not employees in stores or distribution centers. “We will require booster shots for vaccinated U.S. Office Associates as part of our U.S. Office vaccine mandate once eligible (i.e., two months following a one-dose vaccination (Johnson & Johnson) or six months following the last shot of two-dose vaccination (Moderna/Pfizer),” the company spokesman said in a statement. “Those who received vaccinations after June 1, 2021 will generally have up to eight months following the date of their final two-dose vaccine and four months following the date of their one-dose vaccine.” TJX was one of the first major employers in the Boston area to implement a vaccine requirement for US Home and Regional Office workers over the summer.  
Better.com CEO fired over 900 people via Zoom. What is a ‘safe space’ to hear this news during a pandemic?

Is there a tactful way to fire an employee over Zoom?. That is the question many are asking in light of the news that Better.com CEO Vishal Garg terminated the jobs of 900-plus workers last week via the video platform. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off,” said the mortgage company executive as he delivered the news.
