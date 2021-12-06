Better.com CEO fires 900 employees on Zoom call just before holidays
The CEO of digital mortgage lending company Better.com delivered a harsh message on the company's latest Zoom conference call. All employees on the call were fired, effective immediately. Vishal Garg, who heads the New York City-based lending company, blamed the ex-workers for poor performance and market inefficiencies in the now-viral video of last week's call. Garg then said he considered workers' alleged productivity on the same level as stealing from customers and other co-workers. Later in the video, Garg reasoned that the company needed to make the necessary cutbacks to address what has started to shown to be a cooling housing market. Back in May, Better.com announced it would be going public and received $750 million in cash last week as part of that deal.
