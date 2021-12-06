Martha Stewart Confirms She's Dating Someone

When the holiday season rolls around, some people like to embrace it with jingle bells on. One way to do that is a fun evening out at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball to enjoy the musical stylings of some of your favorite performers. After being forced to go virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic (via People), the event is back in person once again with a star-studded lineup to celebrate its return to the stage. Per U Discover Music, the 10-date tour kicked off in Dallas, TX on November 30, and, on December 10, hit its halfway point with a show at New York City's famous Madison Square Garden that was attended by a number of the world's biggest stars like Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon (via USA Today).

