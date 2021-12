Since the conception of art, many paintings, drawings, and sculptures have existed in the physical world. As technology has advanced, so have the ways for making and experiencing art. More and more artists are creating work digitally, and many of their pieces exist purely as pixels on a screen. However, just because we’re not able to hold these artworks in our hands, it doesn’t mean they’re less valuable. In fact, digital art is quickly becoming one of the most valuable art forms of our time. The art world is rapidly changing with the introduction of NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. In particular, 2021 has seen a spike in digital art sales, with many high-profile artists and brands exploring new ways of selling their work through blockchain technology.

VISUAL ART ・ 1 DAY AGO