ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Booming house prices driving massive increase in size of inheritances to $120bn a year

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FL9Sc_0dFMJOk000
Productivity Commission finds older Australians’ wealth is booming due to growth in house prices and superannuation.

Booming housing wealth, unspent superannuation and lower fertility are increasing the size of Australians’ inheritances, according to the Productivity Commission.

Despite helping the rich get richer, inheritances are nevertheless shrinking relative inequality by giving a bigger boost to poorer households’ wealth, the government thinktank found in a report released on Tuesday.

In 2018, Australians passed on $120bn to their nearest and dearest – 90% as inheritances and the rest as gifts – with an average inheritance netting the recipient $125,000.

The report found older Australians’ wealth is booming due to “strong real growth in house prices and almost three decades of growth in superannuation balances”.

It projects a fourfold increase in the total value of inheritances between 2020 and 2050 “partly driven by rising wealth among older age groups” with housing wealth a “significant factor”, followed by unspent super.

“Older age groups own more housing wealth, they draw down on housing wealth slowly, and inherit large housing wealth from their partners in old age,” it said.

Housing wealth represents about half the wealth of people aged 30 to 59, but 54% for those aged 60 to 99 in 2018, set to increase to 66% by 2048.

The ageing population will see the number of deaths double by 2050, with older people making up a larger share, and falling fertility rates mean “fewer children to leave their wealth to in the future”, it said.

Inheritance of real estate is tipped to reach about $100bn in 2019 dollars in the year 2035, assuming house prices rise in line with inflation.

The report found that wealth transfers “reduced relative wealth inequality, because wealthier people received less in wealth transfers as a share of their existing wealth than poorer people”.

“For example, as a share of their existing wealth, transfers boosted the wealth of the bottom 20% [of households by wealth] by about 30 times more than for those in the top 20%.”

The report found that asset price growth itself, particularly for housing, has a much greater impact on wealth inequality than inheritances.

Although it noted that parents lending or giving money to their children to buy houses – dubbed the bank of Mum and Dad – could have “broader effects on future house prices and affordability that could affect wealth inequality”, it said there was a lack of data to study the impact.

The Productivity Commission found that a high rate of “precautionary saving” among the elderly in anticipation of aged care and medical expenses is leaving many retirees with lower consumption and standard of living than they can afford, with many reluctant to draw down on their housing wealth.

The productivity commissioner, Lisa Gropp, said Australians are “[giving] tremendous sums of wealth during and at the end of their lives”.

“Over the past two decades, the total value of wealth transferred was about $1.5 trillion,” she said.

Gropp said inherited wealth is “only a modest contributor to intergenerational wealth persistence”, accounting for about one third.

“The rest comes from all the other things parents give to their children – education, networks, values and other opportunities.

“By the time people receive inheritances, they’ll usually be well into middle age — about 50 years old on average. This limits the impact inheritances have on opening up lifetime choices and opportunities about career and family.”

Australia has experienced a boom in house prices, with double-digit annual growth in many cities in the past two years, only expected to contract in 2023 with rising interest rates.

Australia’s taxation system is geared towards encouraging intergenerational transfers of housing wealth, as the family home is exempt from the pension assets test.

Labor lost the 2019 election in part on its proposals to change negative gearing and capital gains property taxes, and the misconception that ending excess franking credit rebates amounted to a “death tax”.

Comments / 0

Related
mpamag.com

RBC on recent price increases

Much of the recent home price spikes in Canada stemmed from buyers front-running interest rate increases, and this is a phenomenon that is not likely to last long, according to Robert Hogue, senior economist at RBC Economics. “Early reports from real estate boards showed the temperature generally rising once again...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Wealth Inequality#Inheritances#Australians
The Independent

This house price boom is going to end one of two ways

The house price boom races on and on. The latest twist comes from Halifax, with data showing that the average price for a home in the UK reached £272,992 in November, up some £20,000 on the past year. That is an annual growth rate of 8.2 per cent, while the quarterly change, up 3.4 per cent, is the highest since late 2006. So much for the ending of the stamp duty holiday squashing the housing market.
REAL ESTATE
themreport.com

Top 10 Housing Markets Project Price Increases in 2022

Realtor.com® has predicted the top housing markets for 2022. Due to an increase in demand, housing markets in smaller cities have skyrocketed caused by an increase in remote work throughout the pandemic. Housing demand is now being affected by a wave of influx to cities outside popular metropolitan areas. After examining relevant factors such as affordability, steadfast economies, and job growth, this year's top 10 in rank order are:
TAMPA, FL
moneyweek.com

High house prices are bad news for us all

Markets might be a bit nervous at the moment, but one asset class is proving as impervious as ever. Yes, the good old UK housing market is as robust as ever. In fact, according to the latest Halifax data, prices are now rising at the fastest rate in 15 years (albeit on one specific measure).
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
101 WIXX

UK house price growth hits 15-year high – Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) -British house prices grew at the fastest pace in 15 years over the past three months, reflecting a lack of homes, a strong job market and low borrowing costs, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday. House prices rose 3.4% in the three months to the end of November,...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Average UK house price ‘increased by £1,691 per month during pandemic’

Property values hit a new record high of £272,992 on average in November, Halifax said. The average UK house price has increased by £1,691 per month since the UK first entered lockdown in March 2020, according to an index. Property values hit a new record high of £272,992 on average...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Dollar Tree raises prices to $1.25 in first price increase in 35 years

Discount retail chain Dollar Tree said it will raise its prices from $1 to $1.25 for most of its products, due to the increasing cost of supplies and transport. Raising prices permanently to $1.25 was not due to "short-term or transitory market conditions" In September, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company announced...
RETAIL
BC Heights

Newton Home Prices Boom Amid the Pandemic

The median sales price of single-family homes has nearly doubled in Newton in the last 10 years, according to a report that the city’s Assessors’ Office released on Nov. 15. The median sales price in the city in 2021 through September increased by 91.3 percent since 2012. Ten years ago,...
NEWTON, MA
KFYR-TV

Housing prices up 19% from last year; Bismarck couple not deterred

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Even though the prices of homes in America climbed more than nineteen percent in September, people in Bismarck aren’t deterred. Travis and Megan Vatnsdal just closed on their first home, but it was a long road to get there. “It all worked out, but it was...
BISMARCK, ND
11Alive

Atlanta housing market 2022: Prices expected to cool, supply to increase

ATLANTA — After a whirlwind year for the Atlanta housing market, prospective home buyers may find stability in 2022, according to reporting from Atlanta Business Chronicle. Metro Atlanta's annual median price for existing homes is expected to rise 3.6% next year, according to Realtor.com's 2022 housing forecast. That would be a far departure from 2021, which has seen home prices reach record appreciation.
ATLANTA, GA
The Guardian

The Guardian

74K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy