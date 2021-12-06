ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

McDonald’s and Mariah Carey get dressed to impress with the Mariah Menu

By Cristine Struble
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the countdown to Christmas is in full swing, the Mariah Menu, the collaboration between McDonald’s and Mariah Carey, is set to unwrap another holiday present. Now everyone might be singing all I want for Christmas is some festive food fashion Mariah merch. Often when McDonald’s announces a celebrity...

foodsided.com

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Balvin
Person
Mariah Carey
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Teaches Her Twins, 10, A Hanukkah Song In Adorable New Video — Watch

Mariah Carey spread the joy on the first night of Hanukkah by belting out a new song about the Jewish holiday to her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. Mariah Carey is the Queen of Christmas, without a doubt. But the 52-year-old singer also likes to spread the love on other holidays, including Hanukkah. So on Sunday, November 28, Mariah marked the first night of the week-long Jewish holiday by teaching a Hanukkah-themed song to her 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. That sweet moment was captured on video and uploaded to Mariah’s Twitter for her 21 million views to see. Watch it below!
CELEBRITIES
nyconthecheap.com

McDonald’s 12 Days of Free Food in December

This year’s deals are in partnership with superstar Mariah Carey, and include her personal favorite, the Cheeseburger, plus customer favs Big Mac, Chicken McNuggets and other items. McDonald’s is even calling this year’s 12 Days of Deals program the Mariah Menu. The freebies are available only through the McDonald’s app...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iheart.com

Mariah Carey Said She Won't Date Anyone Who Doesn't Like Christmas

It only makes sense that the "Queen of Christmas" Mariah Carey won't date anyone who isn't as holly jolly as she is. In a recent interview, Carey said "There was a person in my life at one time-we won't say names - and they didn't love holidays. And I was like, 'Well you're with the wrong person then, honey.' You have to love Christmas".
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Christmas#Food Drink#The Mariah Menu#Mobile Order Pay#Menu Mcdonald#Cheeseburger
thatgrapejuice.net

Mariah Carey Unwraps First Look Trailer for New Apple TV+ Special ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues’

Mariah Carey has re-teamed with Apple TV+ to spread festive cheer this holiday season. For, fresh from last year’s fun-filled outing, Mimi has formally announced ‘Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues.’. Set to premiere on the streamer on December 3, the Xmas spectacular will see the undisputed Queen of Christmas perform...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Mariah Carey's Biggest Dating Dealbreaker Is Peak Mariah Carey

It's the most wonderful time of the year—especially for Mariah Carey. The undisputed queen of Christmas is kicking off her reign with an all-new holiday special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, and E! News' Daily Pop got the inside scoop on what's to come. "It's such an exciting Christmas event," Mariah exclusively told E!'s Justin Sylvester of the Apple TV+ special set to feature Khalid and Kirk Franklin. Together, the trio will perform their new single "Fall in Love at Christmas" for the first time ever. "We had the best time working together," she added. "It's fun, it's festive, we're all just...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
QSR magazine

Mariah Carey Releases Holiday Hits Cookie Trio

Just in time for the holidays, Mariah's Cookies, the virtual bakery by iconic superstar, Mariah Carey and Virtual Dining Concepts, debuts its Holiday Hits Cookie Trio, available for the most wonderful time of the year. This year’s release of holiday flavors are the ideal treat to share and enjoy while snuggled up with your loved-ones to watch your favorite holiday specials and movies.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Mariah Carey Lobbies for the Return of New York Kids’ Show ‘The Magic Garden’

Mariah Carey took to social media on Monday to rally support for the return of one of her favorite childhood TV shows. “Please support Carole and Paula! Help bring back @MagicGardenTV!!!” the icon wrote alongside a retweet of the announcement that The Magic Garden has launched a crowdfunding campaign to finance an animated reboot. As of press time, the Indigogo campaign had raised more than $78,000 of its $125,000 goal with five days left to go.
TV SHOWS
FanSided

FanSided

198K+
Followers
387K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy