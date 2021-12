Teens are a special group of Christmas gift recipients. Sometimes they want everything and other times, nothing, which makes it challenging for relatives and friends to pick just the right present. This gift guide features eight ideas, from a super cool skateboard-making class at a local museum to posters from a famed Atlanta-based scholar and artist, to help parents, grandparents, siblings and others give entertaining, useful and creative presents. There’s also an item to help big kids produce social share-worthy pictures and videos and something that will be music to every teens ears. To ensure the happiest of holiday gifting, plan to purchase presents soon. All items below are currently available.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 8 DAYS AGO