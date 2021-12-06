Activision Blizzard Stock: Toxic Workplace Reports Sink Shares, Should You Buy?

Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) has declined by almost 26% over the last month trading at levels of around $264 per share, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which declined about 3% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the weakness in the stock. Firstly, Coinbase’s Q3 results - which were reported in early November - missed expectations due to some weakness in the number of transacting users and trading volumes. Separately, investors have likely been reducing exposure to high-growth stocks, such as Coinbase, due to rising inflation and an increasingly hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, which has indicated that it could consider speeding up the tapering of its large-scale bond-buying at its next meeting. The Fed’s stance appears to have also impacted cryptocurrency prices, with bellwether crypto bitcoin down by about 20% over the past month.

