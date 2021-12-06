ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Activision Blizzard Stock: Toxic Workplace Reports Sink Shares, Should You Buy?

By Pete Johnson
investmentu.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard stock is down over 35% this year, with reports of toxic work culture weighing it down. The Call of Duty maker faces heavy scrutiny, with CEO Bobby Kotick in the middle of it all. In today’s world, this type of behavior is not tolerated. Everyone is paying...

investmentu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Should You Buy Fractional Shares of Amazon?

If Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) high-flying share price has put you off of investing until now, the good news is that you can still invest in pricey companies like this based on the amount of capital you currently have. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Nov. 1, Fool contributor Rachel Warren, Toby Bordelon, and Connor Allen discuss fractional investing in Amazon and the benefits of buying partial shares of a stock.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blizzard Entertainment#Stocks#Activision Blizzard#Atvi#Diablo Iv
Motley Fool

Should Investors Worry After Microsoft's CEO Sells 838K Shares?

Microsoft's CEO recently sold half of his shares. Insiders often sell for many reasons, but such a significant transaction is a concern. High-level employees in a company called "insiders" are the most connected to the business, so it often grabs investors' attention when they buy or sell stock. Insiders buy...
STOCKS
Forbes

Should You Buy Coinbase Stock Following Recent Sell Off?

Coinbase stock (NASDAQ: COIN) has declined by almost 26% over the last month trading at levels of around $264 per share, considerably underperforming the S&P 500 which declined about 3% over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the weakness in the stock. Firstly, Coinbase’s Q3 results - which were reported in early November - missed expectations due to some weakness in the number of transacting users and trading volumes. Separately, investors have likely been reducing exposure to high-growth stocks, such as Coinbase, due to rising inflation and an increasingly hawkish stance by the Federal Reserve, which has indicated that it could consider speeding up the tapering of its large-scale bond-buying at its next meeting. The Fed’s stance appears to have also impacted cryptocurrency prices, with bellwether crypto bitcoin down by about 20% over the past month.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Esports
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Fudzilla

Activision Blizzard workers revolt again

A group of workers at an Activision Blizzard division supporting the Call of Duty franchise plan to call out of work Monday in protest of job cuts that took place last week. The move reflects a broader labour movement taking hold at the embattled video game publisher whose workers appear to be getting increasingly fed up. Its management is at the centre of workplace bullying and sexism scandals and does not appear to be repentant enough.
LABOR ISSUES
ClutchPoints

Why Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards 2021

On Thursday, The Game Awards will be held, honoring the developers, publishers, and everyone in the gaming industry for a job well done this year. In TGA 2021, the best games of the year will be celebrated, and some new ones will also be revealed. However, one particular video game company will not be welcome at the event: Activision Blizzard. What is the reason why Activision Blizzard will not be part of The Game Awards 2021?
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

2 Top Metaverse Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Many metaverse companies receive relatively little attention. AMD's strengths in CPU and GPU design could lead to a key role in powering the metaverse. Zoom has utilized the metaverse to improve the online meeting experience. Investors have increasingly focused on metaverse stocks, given the increased attention on the virtual reality...
STOCKS
mobilesyrup.com

Activision Blizzard reportedly laid off Raven QA following ‘Cold War’ success

Raven Software, a studio that worked on Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, reportedly laid off about a third of its contract quality assurance (QA) testers, or about a dozen people. However, more could follow. Raven’s parent company, Activision Blizzard, previously reported that Cold War brought in...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy