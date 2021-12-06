ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

French investigate violence that erupted at far-right rally

KHON2
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLE PECQ, France (AP) — French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday into violence that erupted at the first official campaign rally of a far-right candidate who has shaken up France’s presidential race. The prosecutors’ office said police detained around 60 people after fists and chairs flew and anti-racism activists...

www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

French junior finance minister resigns after conviction

PARIS (AP) — A junior finance minister quit the French government Wednesday after being convicted of failing to declare all his wealth and income. The unusual conviction of a minister in office is a stain on the centrist government of President Emmanuel Macron, who had promised a wholesale cleanup of political life when he was elected in 2017.
EUROPE
AOL Corp

France takes baby steps to revive Algerian ties

(Reuters) - France's foreign minister returned from Algeria on Wednesday after holding clear the air talks to revive relations after ties between the two countries collapsed in recent months with a diplomat saying this was a step to "turning the page". Relations between Paris and its former colony hit new...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Hidalgo
Person
Valérie Pécresse
Person
Yannick Jadot
Person
Emmanuel Macron
AFP

France's new right-wing presidential nominee surges in polls

The new presidential nominee of France's right-wing Republican party Valerie Pecresse has surged in the polls, two surveys showed on Tuesday, with one indicating President Emmanuel Macron losing for the first time. Pecresse, who is bidding to be France's first woman president, started the nominating process as a rank outsider but was picked by party members on Saturday after performing strongly in four televised debates. While Pecresse would trail Macron in April's first round by 20 percent to his 23 percent, she would win a second run-off by 52 points to 48, the Elabe group survey published on Tuesday evening indicated. The poll marks the first time Macron, 43, has been shown losing since campaigning started in earnest. It also underlines the threat Pecresse poses to far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who was previously seen as Macron's closest rival.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paris#Protest Riot#French#Le Pecq#Ap
KHON2

Pope says he removed Paris archbishop because of gossip

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (AP) — Pope Francis said Monday he accepted the resignation of the archbishop of Paris because the monsignor could no longer govern effectively thanks to the “gossip” about his relationship with a woman a decade ago. Francis was asked en route home from Greece about the...
RELIGION
The Independent

France now has a chance to bury the demons of its darkest political era

Valérie Pécresse, the candidate now chosen by the main centre-right French party, Les Républicains, could easily have fitted into Emmanuel Macron’s cabinet. She is a centrist, liberal, multi-lingual, pro-business technocrat with the same elite education as Macron. An English comparison might be Amber Rudd or, in a previous Tory government,...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Protests
Metro International

Far-right French presidential hopeful promises ‘reconquest’ at rally

VILLEPINTE, France (Reuters) -French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour promised on Sunday a “reconquest” against decades of decline at his first political rally, as scuffles with anti-racism protesters broke out on its fringes. “If I win this election, it won’t be another rotation of power but a reconquest of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

France’s Merkel or Thatcher Moment? Not Quite

Valerie Pecresse, the French center-right’s pick to challenge Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year, describes herself as a mix of Angela Merkel and Margaret Thatcher. This is bold talk for a candidate currently polling at 10%, who looks set to fail even to make the run-off vote. The 54-year-old...
ELECTIONS
abc17news.com

Police clash with protesters in Brussels at demonstration over Covid-19 measures

Belgian police clashed with protesters and used water cannons in Brussels on Sunday during a demonstration against the government’s Covid-19 measures. The protest followed a government announcement on Friday that Covid-19 restrictions would be tightened to include a mask mandate for children over the age of 6 and an early closure of kindergartens and primary schools, from December 20.
PROTESTS
healththoroughfare.com

Protest Against COVID Restrictions Turn Violent in Belgium

Europe keeps being jolted by waves of protests throughout its countries. Those who are protesting disagree mainly with COVID vaccination mandates and demand from the governments to revoke them. Lockdowns, masks, and other measures continue to upset the protesters. Many of them invoke conspiracy theories. One of those countries is...
PROTESTS
Axios

Pope Francis denounces European governments' migrant response

Pope Francis criticized European countries' response to migrants and asylum seekers during his visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos Sunday. Why it matters: The pope said "migration is a humanitarian crisis that concerns everyone," but little had changed in the global response to displaced peoples since his first visit to Lesbos five years ago, per a transcript of his remarks. "Human lives, real people, are at stake. ... let us stop this shipwreck of civilization!"
POLITICS
The Independent

Anti-lockdown protesters march through Dutch city of Utrecht

Thousands of people marched peacefully through the Dutch city of Utrecht on Saturday to protest the government's coronavirus lockdown measures.Holding balloons, umbrellas and banners, including ones that said: “It's not right,” protesters watched by a large police presence moved from a park into the city center without incident. Siebke Koopman said he was demonstrating against more than just the Dutch government's COVID-19 restrictions.”The privatization of the health care and education, the involvement in the international conflicts that are nothing to do with the Netherlands, I think we must have more decision rights in those things," he said. "I think...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy