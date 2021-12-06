ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

CERN Announces Thematic CERN School of Computing 2022: “Scientific Software for Heterogeneous Architectures”

HPCwire
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvided the health situation allows it, the school will be hosted at the Institut d’Études Scientifiques de Cargèse (IESC). The Institute is located on the west coast of the French island of Corsica, 50 km...

www.hpcwire.com

Related
World Economic Forum

Artificial intelligence is learning to interact with the world the way humans do

MIT researchers have developed a model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. Their model represents individual relationships one at a time, then combines these representations to describe the overall scene. This enables the model to generate more accurate images from text descriptions, even when the scene...
ENGINEERING
home.cern

CERN has a new Cultural Advisory Board

On Thursday, 25 November CERN will convene the first meeting of its newly appointed Cultural Advisory Board. Comprising experts and leaders from the arts and science sectors, the Board will provide advice to shape the Laboratory’s arts programme and promote CERN’s engagement with art in collaboration with leading cultural organisations.
MUSEUMS
Cosmos

The AI making waves in complex mathematics

Artificial intelligence is used across myriad disciplines to trawl through troves of data too complex for the human brain – and indeed the average computer – to process, as well as to solve seemingly unsolvable problems. It’s posited that these technological super-brains could help us develop medicines and vaccines, solve...
SOFTWARE
NIH Director's Blog

Navigating the pitfalls of applying machine learning in genomics

The scale of genetic, epigenomic, transcriptomic, cheminformatic and proteomic data available today, coupled with easy-to-use machine learning (ML) toolkits, has propelled the application of supervised learning in genomics research. However, the assumptions behind the statistical models and performance evaluations in ML software frequently are not met in biological systems. In this Review, we illustrate the impact of several common pitfalls encountered when applying supervised ML in genomics. We explore how the structure of genomics data can bias performance evaluations and predictions. To address the challenges associated with applying cutting-edge ML methods to genomics, we describe solutions and appropriate use cases where ML modelling shows great potential.
COMPUTERS
#Cern#Architectures#Software#Iesc#French#Thematic Csc#Cern School Of Computing
Quinnipiac Chronicle

School of Engineering renamed to represent computing industry

Quinnipiac University renamed the School of Engineering to the School of Computing and Engineering on Nov. 9, to represent the growing industry of computer science. “Changing the name is representative of the programs we have in our school, so it’s more representative of what we have in our school and also where the industry’s going in terms of computing,” said Lynn Byers, interim dean of the School of Computing and Engineering.
HAMDEN, CT
HPCwire

DOE Announces $5.7M for Research on AI and ML for Nuclear Physics Accelerators and Detectors

Dec. 2, 2021 — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced $5.7 million for six projects that will implement artificial intelligence methods to accelerate scientific discovery in nuclear physics research. The projects aim to optimize the overall performance of complex accelerator and detector systems for nuclear physics using advanced computational methods.
INDUSTRY
Times-Republican

Computer Science coming to a school near you!

In 2020, the Iowa Legislature passed Iowa House File 2629. One of the stipulations of this bill was the requirement that schools implement a computer science program. The deadlines for these legislative requirements regarding computer science are fast approaching. This summer, districts must be ready with a K-12 computer science plan and a high school computer science course. And by next summer, districts must be ready for instruction at the elementary and middle school levels. If your student is not already learning computer science, they soon will be.
EDUCATION
HPCwire

WekaIO Announces New Features in Latest Version of WekaFS

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 — WekaIO (Weka), the data platform for AI, today announced the availability of its latest version of WekaFS, fast storage for data-intensive applications that provides users with enhanced capabilities for cloud deployments and provides new capabilities for both cloud native and virtualized applications on premises.
SOFTWARE
techeblog.com

Ghost Particles Detected for the First Time at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider

Researchers have for the first time ever detected of neutrino candidates, which are called nature’s ghost particles, produced by the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at the CERN facility near Geneva, Switzerland. During particle collisions at the LHC, some of the neutrinos produced smash into nuclei in the dense metals, thus creating particles that travel through the emulsion layers and create marks that can be seen following processing. Read more for a video on ghost particles and additional information.
ASTRONOMY
Dezeen

Enscape brings architectural visualisation into 3D modelling software

Dezeen promotion: architects can now create visualisations of their projects directly in CAD, using Enscape's real-time rendering plug-in. Rendering plug-in Enscape offers a range of tools for turning digital models into photorealistic images and animations, and can also produce 3D walkthroughs that users can explore on screen or in virtual reality.
SOFTWARE
scitechdaily.com

CERN’s ALICE Detector Takes the Next Step in Understanding the Interaction Between Hadrons

The ALICE collaboration has for the first time observed the residual strong interaction between protons and phi mesons. In an article recently published in Physical Review Letters, the ALICE collaboration has used a method known as femtoscopy to study the residual interaction between two-quark and three-quark particles. Through this measurement, an interaction between the ɸ (phi) meson (strange-antistrange quarks) and a proton (two up quarks and one down quark) has been observed for the first time.
SCIENCE
Axios

Major quantum computing software and hardware companies are merging

Two major quantum computing companies — one in hardware and one in software — are merging to create a new firm called Quantinuum. Why it matters: The merger is a sign of the growing maturity of the quantum computing industry, as it begins to shift from the lab to actually solving difficult to compute problems in the real world.
BUSINESS
Hot Hardware

HiFive Unmatched: Exploring A RISC-V Computing Experience

Experimenting with SiFive's HiFive Unmatched RISC-V development board over the last few weeks has felt a bit like stepping back in time. The experience left me feeling a bit nostalgic. Picture this. It's 1997. I'm a high school sophomore. I head over to my friend's house after class because a...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Dell Technologies Partnership Will Equip Singapore Students with Core Skills in Emerging Technologies

Singapore, Dec. 3, 2021 — Dell Technologies today announced a joint commitment with four Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs) to enhance the pre-employment training curriculum for over 5,000 tertiary students in Singapore over the next two years. The program seeks to build and attract a robust talent pipeline for the local information and communications technology (ICT) sector by equipping the students with industry-relevant skills.
ECONOMY
LiveScience

History of computers: A brief timeline

The history of computers goes back over 200 years. At first theorized by mathematicians and entrepreneurs, during the 19th century mechanical calculating machines were designed and built to solve the increasingly complex number-crunching challenges. The advancement of technology enabled ever more-complex computers by the early 20th century, and computers became larger and more powerful.
COMPUTERS
independentnews.com

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Creates High-Performance Computing Software

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) have developed a software program to simplify the evaluation of “approximate computing” techniques in high-performance computing. As high-performance computing (HPC) reaches the limits of Moore’s Law, the concept that processing speed doubles about every two years, researchers are exploring new ways to...
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

Molecule Announces Enterprise-Grade Crypto Management Software

Molecule, the leading cloud-based ETRM/CTRM software company, has announced a new product for enterprises trading crypto. Djinn will enable companies to manage crypto risk alongside the other financial and physical assets they trade. Molecule has announced Djinn, their enterprise-grade package for companies managing spot and forward crypto. Molecule users capture...
SOFTWARE
HPCwire

Atos Confirms Role in Quantum Hybridization Technologies at Its 8th Quantum Advisory Board

PARIS, Dec. 3, 2021 — At the meeting of the 8th Atos Quantum Advisory Board, a group of international experts, mathematicians and physicists, authorities in their fields, Atos reaffirmed its position as a global leader in quantum computing technologies. In particular, the quantum hybridization axis (convergence of high-performance computing (HPC) and quantum computing) positions the company at the forefront of quantum research, converging its expertise. Atos has invested, along with partner start-ups Pasqal and IQM, in two major quantum hybridization projects in France and Germany.
TECHNOLOGY
home.cern

Applications open for 2022 CERN openlab summer student programme

Are you a Bachelor's or Master's student in computer science, mathematics, engineering or physics? Do you have a strong computing profile, and would you be interested in working on advanced computing projects at CERN during the summer of 2022? If so, we have just the solution for you...the CERN openlab summer student programme.
COLLEGES

