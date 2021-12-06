Today in History

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Today is Saturday, Dec. 18, the 352nd day of 2021. There are 13 days left in the year. On Dec. 18, 2019, the U.S. House impeached President Donald Trump on two charges, sending his case to the Senate for trial; the articles of impeachment accused him of abusing the power of...

KCRA.com

This Day in History: Pearl Harbor is bombed by Japan

On this day in 1941, more than 2,400 Americans were killed in a surprise military attack on the United States’ naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack was carried out by the Japanese Navy Air Service and struck a critical blow against the U.S. Pacific Fleet. President Franklin...
Virginia Mercury

Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now?

By Maurizio Valsania, Università di Torino Americans have an anger problem. People rage at each other. They are angry at public officials for shutting down parts of society. Or for the opposite reason because they aren’t doing enough to curb the virus. Democrats vent their rage at Republicans. And Republicans treat Democrats not as opponents, […] The post Political rage: America survived a decade of anger in the 18th century – but can it now? appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
MSNBC

America's democracy is failing — and the world knows it

A number of non-governmental organizations that have long worked to rebuild communities in countries beset by violent and intractable conflicts — places that have collapsed under the weight of mass atrocities, political assassinations, authoritarian take overs, and widespread citizen violence — have shifted focus to a new subject: The United States.
CNN

Trump's attempt to rewrite history just took a big hit

(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Banned From Here on Dec. 31

Over the last few months, officials across the U.S. have issued a number of COVID vaccine mandates to try to mitigate a summer surge brought on by the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates. These policies seemed to have had an effect: Coronavirus cases had been falling from their summer highs as summer transitioned to fall. Unfortunately, things are once again moving in the wrong direction. Numbers are back on the rise throughout the country, with a 14 percent increase overall in the last two weeks, according to The New York Times. Now, officials are announcing more vaccine mandates to try to stave off the next outbreak.
The Atlantic

The Terrifying Future of the American Right

Rachel Bovard is one of the thousands of smart young Americans who flock to Washington each year to make a difference. She’s worked in the House and Senate for Republicans Rand Paul, Pat Toomey, and Mike Lee, was listed among the “Most Influential Women in Washington Under 35” by National Journal, did a stint at the Heritage Foundation, and is now policy director of the Conservative Partnership Institute, whose mission is to train, equip, and unify the conservative movement. She’s bright, cheerful, and funny, and has a side hustle as a sommelier. And, like most young people, she has absorbed the dominant ideas of her peer group.
Idaho Capital Sun

Kansas’s Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor

WASHINGTON — Former U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole arrived at the U.S. Capitol for the final time on Thursday, for a rotunda ceremony in which former colleagues and congressional leaders from both parties honored the life and career of the late Kansas political icon.  President Joe Biden and others remembered Dole — who died Sunday […] The post Kansas’s Bob Dole remembered at U.S. Capitol ceremony for public service, sense of humor appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
the-journal.com

Don’t forget Trump lost by 7M votes

D.J. Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden by an estimated 7 million votes. One of those 7 million votes was my vote. My vote, cast for Biden, was enough for Biden to win the popular and electoral count and be installed as the 46th president of the USA.
AFP

Biden and Putin: No love lost

As Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin face off in a video call Tuesday over a Russian military build-up on the border with Ukraine, we look at the icy relations between the two leaders. Putin wants the US to promise that Ukraine will never join NATO. With the video call hastily agreed, Biden warns Russia will suffer "genuine and meaningful and enduring costs" if it takes military action.
the-journal.com

AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) - More than 40 people in the U.S. have been found to be infected with the omicron variant so far, and more than three-quarters of them had been vaccinated, the chief of the CDC said Wednesday. But she said nearly all of them were only mildly ill. In...
Sportico

Biden Orders U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced on Monday the U.S. will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. A delegation of U.S. officials expected to travel for Olympic events and ceremonies scheduled from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20 (and Paralympic events from March 4 to March 13) will stay home. U.S. athletes, however, can continue to participate in the Olympics and Paralympics. Psaki said the move is a response to “the PRC’s ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” It is possible that U.S. allies will...
NBC San Diego

Anti-Trump Group Led by Longtime GOP Strategist Bill Kristol Raised, Spent Millions During 2020 Campaign

A group led by longtime GOP strategist Bill Kristol and a group of fellow so-called Never Trump Republicans raised more than $35 million during the 2020 campaign. The nonprofit organization, Defending Democracy Together, spent millions on projects attacking then-President Trump during the same period. Its biggest single contribution, $6 million,...
the-journal.com

Celebrate Human Rights Day as The Scientology Network Features Human Rights Heroes

LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - In celebration of Human Rights Day 2021, the Church of Scientology International shares the story of brother and sister team Sandra and Felipe Poveda who inspired a culture of human rights in one of the most violent regions on Earth. Their story unfolds on “ Voices for Humanity,” featured on the Scientology Network.
