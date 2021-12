COLLEGE PARK, Md., Dec. 9, 2021 — IonQ, Inc. (“IonQ”), a leader in quantum computing, has announced that it plans to use barium ions as qubits in its systems, bringing about a wave of advantages it believes will enable advanced quantum computing architectures. IonQ is the first quantum computing company able to harness more than one atomic species as qubits, having built its systems to date with ytterbium ions. Now, IonQ plans to use barium ions to build systems that are designed to be faster, more powerful, more easily interconnected, and that feature more uptime for customers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO