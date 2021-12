From the coast, flounder fishing is again open and numbers seem to be increasing thanks to the closed season during November the last several years. The fish can be found around nearshore reefs in winter, as well as in the coastal river holes. Best bait is live killifish or shrimp fished on bottom. For trout and redfish, bounce jigs tipped with a cut shrimp tail on bottom in the deepest holes of the Dog, Deer and Fowl Rivers as well as in the Delta above I-10. Sheepshead fishing is as good as it gets this month in oystery holes and around dock, bridge and pier pilings—again, a cut shrimp tail on a jig is one of the best bets; www.ateamfishing.com.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO