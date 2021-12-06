5 Industrial Stocks to Buy Now

Increasing concerns on high inflation, weak job growth reports, and surging COVID-19 cases have caused increased volatility in the markets in the past week. As investors seek ways to protect their portfolio from a potential correction, it is wise to bet on fundamentally-sound software stocks SS&C Technologies (SSNC), Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX), Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS), and Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK).Tech giants have reported impressive earnings growth in the last quarter, owing to surging demand for its products amid a continued hybrid working environment and rapid tech integration in virtually every industry. However, factors like high inflation, the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, weak job growth reports for November, and the Federal Reserve’s tightening monetary policy made the markets witness a sell-off last Friday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite losing 1.9%.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO