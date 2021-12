A 43-year-old Cumby man accused of shooting his pregnant wife in August has been sentenced as part of a plea agreement, according to prosecutors and court reports. Jason Cory Sanders has remained in custody at Hopkins County jail since his arrest on Aug. 10, 2021, on a capital murder charge, according to jail reports. He was accused of shooting his wife, who was about 9-weeks pregnant, in the torso with a small caliber firearm during a domestic disturbance late Aug. 9, 2021. Sanders, at the time, allegedly claimed he wielded a firearm in order to fire a shot and scare his wife during a verbal altercation; she was struck by the gunfire, according to a news release from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO