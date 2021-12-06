ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

2021 Detroit Mom-Approved Holiday Gift Guide

By Derek Kevra
fox2detroit.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElizabeth Lewis, Detroit Mom founder,...

www.fox2detroit.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Anne Rice, acclaimed author of "Interview with the Vampire," dies at 80

Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Society
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Society
The Hill

California governor to use Texas abortion law tactics to target assault rifles

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is looking to use a tactic from Texas’s controversial abortion law to target assault rifle sales in the Golden State. Newsom on Saturday said he directed his staff to collaborate with the legislature and attorney general to draft a bill that would allow private citizens to file lawsuits for at least $10,000 “against anyone who manufactures, distributes, or sells an assault weapon or ghost gun kit or parts in the State of California.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts
NBC News

Former Trump aide Peter Navarro defies House subpoena in Covid-19 probe

WASHINGTON — Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, according to a letter from Navarro released by the panel. In his refusal, Navarro cited a "direct order" from former President...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy