It feels like it was ages ago that the Lightning won the Stanley Cup against the Habs, but it was only 5 short months ago. Looking at the Canadiens' roster though, it's easy to see that there's been a lot of water under the bridge since. Gone are the likes of Philip Danault, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Corey Perry and 64% of the Canadiens' payroll is currently injured believe it or not. The good thing is though, this AHL version of the Habs has got nothing to lose and everything to prove.

NHL ・ 4 DAYS AGO