In a piece of news that many fans (especially Bostonians) could see coming, left winger Jake DeBrusk requested a trade from the Boston Bruins as his struggles to recapture his once-formidable game continue. A previous 27-goal scorer and still just 25 years old, there’s still a good amount of teams interested in acquiring DeBrusk as he seeks a fresh start, but are the New Jersey Devils one of them? Or, better yet, should they be?

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO