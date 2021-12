Just to make sure we’re all on the same page, let’s drop a quick refresher of what’s shaping the MLB landscape at the moment. The current Collective Bargaining Agreement is set to expire on December 1st, and in case you don’t own a calendar, that’s Wednesday. When that happens, there’s expected to be a lockout by MLB team owners as they continue to negotiate with the MLBPA, with a freeze on pretty much everything until a new CBA is struck. As a result, many players and teams are trying to get deals done before the lockout to establish some modicum of certainty amidst the pending uncertainty, and a flurry of deals have come through over the weekend (with many more expected in the coming hours).

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO