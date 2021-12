OXFORD, United Kingdom, Dec. 6, 2021 — Imperas Software Ltd., a leader in RISC-V simulation solutions, today announced ImperasDV as the integrated solution for RISC-V processor verification. RISC-V is an open standard ISA (Instruction Set Architecture) that allows any SoC developer to design and extend a custom processor, while remaining compatible with the growing ecosystem of supporting tools and software. The innovation and impact of RISC-V on the design side is driving new developments across all segments and applications of the semiconductor market. Now, with ImperasDV, SoC developers have a dependable, reference model-based solution for verification that is compatible with the current UVM SystemVerilog methods for SoC verification.

