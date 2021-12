Tampa Bay Wave is honored to announce it received a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders grant from Bank of America to advance economic mobility in the Tampa Bay area. TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — Tampa, Fla, December 8, 2021 – Tampa Bay Wave, Inc. (“Wave”) is a nonprofit helping entrepreneurs transform innovative ideas into real-world solutions and scalable businesses, in order to fuel social and economic change in Tampa Bay and beyond. Wave is honored to announce that it received a $200,000 Neighborhood Builders grant from Bank of America. The two-year grant will support programming expansion, as well as inviting Linda Olson, CEO, and Ramit Singh, Director of Startup & Entrepreneurial Programs, to join a leadership network of peer organizations from across the U.S.

