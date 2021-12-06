No room for a home office? How about a ‘cloffice?’

Rejuvenating your salon is easier than you think. We help you to make it handsome, painterly, and super modern in less than 60 minutes. Do you accept the challenge?. Does your living room need extra light? Paint it! Choose a neutral color, white, beige, or gray, and you will see how you notice it is more resplendent and clean! Remember that every 4 or 5 years you must repeat this operation to keep the walls in good condition. Whether you are the one who paints or you go to a professional, in an hour your living room will be like new. The interior designer Paula Duarte chose a soft gray in this room.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 14 DAYS AGO